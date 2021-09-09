This week’s poll: are you facing an engineering labour shortage?

In this week’s poll we’re asking whether your business has been affected by the current labour shortage?

Business lobbying group the CBI has this week warned that the UK’s ongoing labour crisis could take at least two years to resolve.

Blamed on a combination of Brexit and the pandemic, an exodus of EU workers has triggered critical labour shortages across the economy, from the much publicized dearth of HGV drivers, to entry level jobs in the catering sector and higher skilled roles in construction and manufacturing.

Indeed, according to the CBI a number of manufacturing organisations are having to delay and cancel planned work, a situation which threatens to undermine a much-need post lockdown surge in in orders and output.

In this week’s poll we’re asking whether your business has been affected by the current situation, what challenges this is creating and what measures your company is taking to address this unwelcome labour gap. It’s a simple yes or no question this week, but do let us know more in the comment section below.