Poll: Is a UK manufacturing recovery underway?

In this week’s poll we’re asking readers whether you’re seeing the initial signs of a longed-for V-shaped recovery?
After months of doom and gloom for UK industry, the latest figures on manufacturing output provide – on the surface at least – a glimmer of hope.
Following unprecedented declines during the height of the Covid-19 crisis, an increase in new orders; easing of lockdown measures; increased consumer confidence; and a modest improvement in exports have driven an increase in manufacturing output for three months in a row. Indeed, according to survey data from the UK manufacturing PMI, manufacturing output in August expanded at the fastest rate in six years.
Whilst hailed by optimists as the start of the longed-for V-shaped recovery, others have sounded a more cautious note, warning that any recovery is coming from a historically low base and could be quickly strangled off by the twin threats of a COVID-resurgence and Brexit.
Either way, a growth in output is to be welcomed. And as MAKE UK economist, Fhaeen Khan commented, the latest figures highlight the key role that manufacturing will play in leading the UK’s economic recovery.
In this week’s poll we’re attempting to scratch beneath the surface of these figures and asking those of our readers who work in the engineering and manufacturing sectors whether you’re beginning to see the tell-tale signs of recovery? Are order books filling; staff returning from Furlough, supply chains beginning to run smoothly, and balance sheets improving? Or is it simply too early to tell?
As always, as well as casting your vote, please do add your comments below the line. All comments are moderated.
The results of this week’s poll will be discussed during The Engineer’s live online panel debate on engineering an industry bounce-back, which takes place tomorrow (Wednesday 9th Sept) at 12.00. You can register to view this discussion for free here
As in past crisise, it is likely that there will be some permanent damage which will not show up until later. Now would be a good time to review our expectations regarding work, leisure, travelling and so on.
Recovery?, some, things are picking up
V shaped, no. Recovery is/will be a lot slower than the drop off was.
Remember that the PMI is a measure of month-on-month change, not levels. It would be surprising (indeed, possibly unbelieveable) if there was not strong growth in output at the moment. For the PMI ouptut measure, the key is going to be how long it keeps growing – we need many months to make up for the losses back in March/April/May and if the growth stops soon (PMI heading back towards 50), that will be a bad sign.
Looking at the press release https://www.markiteconomics.com/Public/Home/PressRelease/762f9315aac14ae68efb2f7b117e0533 one can see that the ‘V’ IS there, on the graph on page 1 – whether it can be sustained is another matter. Another feature is the sheer rate of fall – and rise – in 2020, compared to the 2009 financial crisis. This time around there should be no shortage of credit, with the 100’s billions $/£/€ that governments have pumped into their economies across the world – and on an almost daily basis, I’m receiving unsolicited emails offering business loans well into five figures. To sum up – cautiously optimistic – so long as we don’t have to go into lockdown #2