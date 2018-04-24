This week’s poll: does the UK still have a problem with commercialising technology?

The UK has historically let many promising “home-made” innovations slip through its fingers to see other countries reap the benefits. Have we now learned our lesson?

In her most recent View from the Academy column, Royal Academy of Engineering chief executive Hayaatun Sillem discusses the recent establishment of chairs for emerging technologies to help identify and commercialise game-changing and disruptive technologies at UK universities. This triggered discussion in the comments section about whether the UK has recovered from historical failing to commercialise technologies developed here.

It’s almost a part of engineering folklore that the UK is slow to realise the potential of its inventions. The jet engine, computing and television are perhaps the best-known examples of British inventions whose financial benefits were mainly exploited by other nations. Elsewhere in our current issue, the cover feature looks at development of battery technologies, touching on the establishment of the Faraday Institution in the UK whose role is partly to ensure the developments are supported through the commercialisation phase; lithium-ion technology is another that was developed on these shores (in Oxford) but was commercialised mainly in the US and East Asia. In this case, however, the Faraday Institution spokesperson insisted that this is not a failure of foresight but merely a misfortune of timing – the initial invention came many years before the development of mobile phones and camcorders which were the most fruitful early applications for lithium-ion batteries.

There are many initiatives to help UK researchers turn their inventions into businesses. These range from the Catapult centres, which concentrate on a variety of sectors, to sector-specific initiatives like the national propulsion centre which focuses on automotive. We’d like to know if Engineer readers think the country is now on the right track.

Are we still in danger of missing the next big thing? Are investors too cautious and short-termist to commit funds to risky novel technologies? Do businesses pay enough attention to looking to the future? As always, we welcome discussion.

Our usual words of caution: we are legally obliged to moderate comments. They may be edited for grammar, spelling and style, but please try to use clear english; if we cannot understand the point you are trying to make, we will not publish your comment. Ad hominem attacks, on other commenters or on Engineer staff, will not be tolerated. We will also try to ensure that the comments do not get sidetracked and that discussion flows throughout the thread. We will publish the results of this poll on 1 May.