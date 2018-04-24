This week’s poll: does the UK still have a problem with commercialising technology?

The UK has historically let many promising “home-made” innovations slip through its fingers to see other countries reap the benefits. Have we now learned our lesson?
In her most recent View from the Academy column, Royal Academy of Engineering chief executive Hayaatun Sillem discusses the recent establishment of chairs for emerging technologies to help identify and commercialise game-changing and disruptive technologies at UK universities. This triggered discussion in the comments section about whether the UK has recovered from historical failing to commercialise technologies developed here.
It’s almost a part of engineering folklore that the UK is slow to realise the potential of its inventions. The jet engine, computing and television are perhaps the best-known examples of British inventions whose financial benefits were mainly exploited by other nations. Elsewhere in our current issue, the cover feature looks at development of battery technologies, touching on the establishment of the Faraday Institution in the UK whose role is partly to ensure the developments are supported through the commercialisation phase; lithium-ion technology is another that was developed on these shores (in Oxford) but was commercialised mainly in the US and East Asia. In this case, however, the Faraday Institution spokesperson insisted that this is not a failure of foresight but merely a misfortune of timing – the initial invention came many years before the development of mobile phones and camcorders which were the most fruitful early applications for lithium-ion batteries.
There are many initiatives to help UK researchers turn their inventions into businesses. These range from the Catapult centres, which concentrate on a variety of sectors, to sector-specific initiatives like the national propulsion centre which focuses on automotive. We’d like to know if Engineer readers think the country is now on the right track.
Are we still in danger of missing the next big thing? Are investors too cautious and short-termist to commit funds to risky novel technologies? Do businesses pay enough attention to looking to the future? As always, we welcome discussion.
The questions confuse two concepts – invention and innovation. Invention is what universities (among others) do, innovation was defined by the late DTI as “the successful application of new ideas”. Invention can be commercialised; innovation by definition is commercialisation.
This may sound like nit-picking pedantry but it underlies the over-valuation of their contribution universities and other inventors. It was Watt who drove the industrial revolution, not Carnot who told us afterwards how it worked.
The answer to this one definitely has to be other. Inventions and innovations do not only derive from universities I believe the majority are realised in industry and other places of work.
The sad fact is that many are never brought to fruition because the bean counters have been given too large a voice in the way a company progresses.
I agree that all companies must closely control expenditure to remain solvent but do not have the knowledge to evaluate new concepts as a winning formulae.
Typical example of this was the Sinclair C5, a death trap that was hailed as brilliant by some.
What is needed is a proper balance between Engineering knowledge and fiscal frugality.
Only one of the suggested responses relates to universities.
There was no intention to criticise the content of the offered responses.
I do believe that CE has already fallen into the trap – the meaning(s) of words. As I have opined several times recently, for 500 years, Medieval clerics and lawyers held absolute power: because they were the decision makers (and benefited from) and held the monopoly as lexicographers of words.
Their rule is now eclipsed. Its those of us who can manipulate binary mathematics -and its derivatives – who now control everything. It will take a little longer for ‘them’ to accept it, and there will be pain…hopefully suffered by ‘them’ -but their days are numbered?
The answer has to be ‘Other’. MB may be fortunate in having no dealings with Contract or Patent Lawyers, but the words mean everything.
A typical lack of application of Innovations is the way that South Korea tied up the Patents on most graphene applications, before the UK even put pen to paper. Invention of a method or material in a University is all very well, but all too often , the development into a saleable device is made abroad and the benefit is lost to the UK.
Invention and innovation are easily confused – and often a string (chain) or them must be assembled before something is useful or commercialised (economists seem to focus on the latter — but not necessarily scientists – thus allowing the WWW, which managed to fend off attempts to commercialise & kill it). In the past there were many routes to invention and innovation and such people often acted together with financiers to develop an idea and THEN commercialise it.
It would have help if , in the UK, there would be an environment of collaboration and support for innovative research; believing that Universities are the only place for R&D neglects the need for individuals and small companies to develop ideas and research.
Academics are required to justify their “impact” and follow trendy research; the WWW was shunned (much like Whittle’s jet engine) by people who misunderstood it (eg, for the jet engine, that the gas was so hot that it would melt the blades…).
And perhaps the litmus of any support/financing system would be how would it have supported the development of Google or Amazon.
The support of start ups could start in Universities or colleges (as they have much of the equipment) but this is not the same as commercialising research and should not be confused with such; in the USA the technical staff might have more involvement and IP than the professors – and possibly work in startups funded by the SBIR (similar to the UK SBRI – but often fully funded..).
I believe that financial helpers are needed but at the conception and birth of the ideas – rather than just after birth
I’m a little surprised to read that there are initiatives to support the automotive sector, now there is barely a British car industry any more. How does spending taxpayers’ money to benefit Honda, Nissan and Toyota help UK inventors?
It benefits thousands of British people who work in those factories. Do you oppose that?
Not really. Discovery is what universities do. Invention is what Trevor Baylis and other odd balls were good at.
But the point is well made. It is not for academics to invent or innovate. It is for businesses and other to pick up the baton and turn academics’ findings into products, processes and other stuff that can make money.
There is, though, a gap between what universities do and what companies get up to. When they are not worrying about where the next grant will come from, universities gaze into the long term while companies are increasingly short term in their thinking.
Gone are the days when ICI, Marconi, British Telecom, not to mention the publicly owned energy businesses, and others ran R&D departments that could match academics in the quality of their research output.
That is why the poll is, er, up the pole. I would have ticked “all of the above”. There is some truth in all of them, even the one that said “The UK can now ensure that innovation is properly commercialised”. It just misses out on a lot of possibilities.