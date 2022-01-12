Poll: UK to pause smart motorway rollout

In this week’s poll we’re asking for your reactions to the UK government’s decision to pause the roll out and introduction of new smart motorway schemes
The rollout of new all lane running smart motorway schemes will be paused until a full five years’ worth of safety data is available, the UK government has announced.
The decision follows a transport select committee report published in November which concluded that the Department for Transport and Highways England has failed to deliver on promises to implement safety improvements for all-lane running Smart Motorways.
Although both bodies have claimed that smart motorways are comparatively the safest roads in the country in terms of fatality rates, the absence of a hard shoulder on all lane running motorways has contributed to a number of deaths in recent years, and Road safety campaigners have been calling for a rethink on the government’s plans.
During the five year hiatus the Department for Transport (DfT) is to invest £900m to improve safety on existing smart motorways rather than reinstating hard shoulders. This includes £390m for more than 150 additional emergency areas across the network, as well as funding for measures including stopped vehicle detection and concrete central reservation barriers.
While further data is being collected, National Highways will continue work to complete schemes that are currently in construction, and design work will continue on those schemes already being planned.
National Highways will also pause the conversion of dynamic hard shoulder (DHS) motorways – where the hard shoulder is open at busy times – into all lane running motorways while it investigates alternative ways of operating them to make things simpler for drivers.
“While our initial data shows that smart motorways are among the safest roads in the UK, it’s crucial that we go further to ensure people feel safer using them,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps.
Road safety campaigner, Meera Naran, whose young son Dev died on the hard shoulder of the M6 in 2018 after a lorry hit his grandfather’s car, welcomed the pause saying: “I’m encouraged by the commitment of £900m to improve the safety of our motorways, following my campaigning since Dev died. However, I’ll continue to both challenge and work alongside the Department for Transport to ensure even more is done, including calling for legislation to be looked at for autonomous emergency braking and further support for ongoing driver education.
In this week’s poll we’re asking for your views on the government’s decision. Do you think its taking the right approach or should it be going further and abandoning the idea all together? Have your say by voting in our poll, and expand on your views on smart motorways in the comments below the line.
Commenting on the announcement Jamil Ahmed, distinguished engineer at Ottawa-based middleware company Solace, said: “Current challenges stem from drivers not reacting fast enough to detect and move out of lane for a broken-down vehicle. Overhead gantries with the red x’s are either not coming on in time to protect the stopped vehicle and its passengers, or drivers are not responding to them fast enough.”
“The answer is simply to not allow normal traffic to use those lanes, returning to the previous status quo the general public desires. Instead, similar to the way bus lanes work, only certain classes of vehicles will be allowed to enter that section of the motorway. Critically, these vehicles must be imbued with requisite technology by way of sensors and automated braking to ensure public safety.”
“This lays the foundation for a future of truly smart motorways where those lanes can be limited to lorries travelling in very efficient platooning convoys, coupled with ‘eHighway’ technology for overhead electricity supply, creating a green and climate-friendly solution to our motorway haulage challenges. The government can showcase a green solution that adds immediate value for business and public alike.”
Living daily with the curse that is the M27 – interminably in the process of conversion to a ‘smart’ motorway – I see this as a disaster in the making. Currently the motorway has 3 lanes in use and a speed restriction of 50 mph, enforced by average speed cameras while the work continues.
Accidents were a regular occurrence prior to the work and imposition of the speed restriction due to tailgating at speed and I anticipate carnage when the work is completed and there is no refuge for stranded motorists. What has kept the traffic flowing reasonably well over the last two years or so seems to be largely due to the speed restriction, so imho a variable speed limit and available hard shoulder would be preferable to a 4-lane carriageway.
I’ve travelled 30 miles each way to work on the M6 around Birmingham, one of Europe’s busiest motorway sections, for about 30 years. The introduction of hard-shoulder usage made the journey much easier and reduced the accidents as cars cross busy lanes to leave. The reduction of traffic density and increased average speed were also great features. I truly sympathise with Meera Naran, and if I believed that it was safer to keep hard-shoulders for accidents I would certainly support her. However, many breakdowns occur in other lanes and, fortunately, relatively few of these cause serious incidents.
It behoves drivers in all lanes to observe stopping distances, and this is what needs to be enforced in my view, having had many cars almost in my boot or passing on the inside on busy motorway sections. I would support using the cameras to catch and prosecute dangerous drivers and believe that that would be the best answer to improved road safety.
the idea of smart motorways is sound, however, how they are implemented is where the issues begin. The hard shoulder should never be used except in an emergency no matter how much traffic is on the road, is the price of one life worth the time saving?
Varying speed in relation to road conditions is a good idea and I see no reason to suspend this (it’s been around along time starting with the matrix signs that used to be in the middle of the carriageway) but, they must be kept current, many a time I have travelled on the motorway with a 40 or 50mph sign due to debris on the road, or loose animals that went on for mile after mile with everyone dutifully sticking to the speed limit but there being no sign of an obstruction.
Several years ago, I used the M42 to the east of Birmingham regularly as it was converted to the initial ‘Smart’ configuration. As I remember, assurances were given that there would be ‘Safety Refuges’ every 500 metres to replace the Hard Shoulder, and indeed they are there today and are readily accessible.
Fast forward to recent years, when the M5 between Junctions 4 & 5 which have recently been upgraded, and it is clear that the 500m distance between refuges has been stretched to nearer 2000metres [I have not measured the spacing exactly – too dangerous!!] and I have experienced fellow motorists having to stop on the running lane in this section of M5 in front of me. This is, frankly, terrifyingly dangerous for all concerned.
My amateur observations suggest that the 500m spacing is reasonable – most cars should be able to coast this far if an engine fails, for instance – but the more recent move to ca. 2000m spacing makes the distance to safety much too far.
The relatively cheap fix is obvious, I suggest!
Anyone, who drives on a motorway with hard shoulder running (as lane 1) , and think they can stop on what used to be the hard shoulder ( to exchange insurance details ) should not be driving.
Ditto, anyone who does not follow instructions of ‘red X’ over lane.
Theoretically it sounds fine.
The reality is, IMO, that a lot of these ‘smart’ conversions have been rolled out, on the cheap, with NO safety features, ie. breakdown detection, 24/7/365 CCTV Monitoring, adequate safety refuges, etc. Such that the Government definition of a ‘smart’ motorway now becomes just a multi lane road with no hard shoulder. Only our ‘smart’ government could come up with such idiocy.
To counteract this deadly, preventable, cost driven, fiasco, I would suggest that the only sensible way forward is that every conversion MUST have ALL safety features present and correct and fully funded and staffed before any work is undertaken.
People have died, and will continue to die, with this stupid, cost driven ‘idea’ that is only a sticking plaster to the real problem – too many vehicles on the roads and a broken, underfunded public transport system.
The law already covers the examples you give. However, the reality is that what people should do and what they actually do is two different things – and on the roads mistakes lead to deaths. We had very safe Motorways with well thought out safety features – hard shoulders. We now have the situation where some non-driving, metropolitan, numpties think that removing safety features is the way to address the UKs overcrowded roads. After over 40 years of commuting on the motorways I can say that my experience is that every single time a congested road has been improved/expanded within five years it’s back to being fully congested. These ‘smart’ death traps will be no different but more people WILL die.
But Goverment guidance is to “go left” if you have a problem and need to stop on a smart motorway. My problem with this is that a 44 ton HGV at 56 mph in lane 1 has 13.75 MJ of kinetic energy, a 3 ton SUV at 80 mph in lane 3 or 4 has 1.84 MJ of kinetic energy. Which would you rather be hit by?
In my experience most of the congestion during busy times is often due toHGV’s either overtaking one another or worse still doing so whilst travelling uphill. I had hoped that on four lane motorways they would be restricted to the inner two lanes, but no. Isn’t it time that we took a lead from some of the continental countries and restricted HGVs to the inside lane during heavy traffic periods and on long inclines? They are all governed to 56mph anyway so just how much distance and time will they lose? They may even choose to use this time as a rest stop.
My previous comment should have added “with such HGV restrictions would we even need four lanes?”
Also M27 user – had a break down and it was the scariest thing I have even been involved in, no escape from the carriageway, concrete barriers you have to climb over to reach safety.
The person who design this needs to be prosecute for negligence and reckless endangerment of drivers.
Within a minute of the vehicle stopping there were two very near misses and that on a 50MPH speed limit stretch and me jumping up and down calling drivers attention to the stopped vehicle, if it had been normal motorway speed or wet it would have been a pile up.
Lane closure lights could not have responded fast enough or drivers taken note and exited the lane. Fully understand the anger of those who have lost loved ones because of this smart motorway stupidity. Presume it was given the name ‘smart motorway’ for ironic purposes…..
Perhaps the answer is to apply restrictions to the inside repurposed hard shoulder.
1. Limit it to light vehicles only – no HGV’s etc. except when exiting or an emergency.
2. Set a speed limit of 30MPH on it, to reduce the severity of any collision and to give more reaction and stopping time.
3. The lane is only open during heavy usage of the motorway, the lower 30MPH lane might then not appear to be such a limiting factor, so traffic would still flow better.
You will probably not survive in either case, and certainly the 3 ton 80 mph SUV driver will be lucky to survive without life-changing injuries.
Generally when there is hard shoulder running there is a variable limit imposed. Is that a rule? It would seem logical that when the safety lane becomes a running lane, the overall speed should be reduced to 50 mph or lower.
We all know that these “Smart” motorways have been a way to increase the number of lanes on the cheap. To do it the traditional way involves realigning all the junctions, new bridges, drainage etc. We also know that the traffic grows every time a road is upgraded.
As others have observed sticking to the rules would help, next time you’re on a motorway that is not moving at walking pace try driving at the speed limit and with the recommended stopping distance. This will result in you being passed by around 80% of traffic and your safety gap being endlessly filled by others, indeed even in lane 1 I have been flashed by angry drivers when I’m driving at the speed limit and that has been when I’ve used my satnav to tell me the speed which is generally more accurate than the car’s speedo.
So yes people could make “Smart Motorways” work, but my guess is that without draconian measures to enforce limits and distance between vehicles ‘Smart” Motorways will remain dangerous, and motorists will feel even more that they are just cash cows for the government than they do now.
It would be interesting to see statistics about accidents in areas with variable speed limits.
Combining use of the hard shoulder running with electric cars with less range than ICE cars, and insufficient operating chargers on the motorway (and insufficient signage to tell drivers the range needed to get to the next two operable chargers) I fear that we will face an increase in the number of stopped (or crawling) cars in huge danger.
Much of the technology needed to control traffic spacing and speeds is already available in some vehicles. Speed limiting is likely to become compulsory on new cars soon. Some cars have speed restrictors to prevent getting too close to the vehicle in front (varied according to the vehicle’s speed).
If we are genuinely concerned about road safety, the solution is in preventing dangerous driving that is at present allowed and occurs frequently on all of our roads, i.e. tailgating and “undertaking”. Cars break down in all lanes and it is the duty of the following car to stop safely. With modern breaking systems this is simple if the car is the correct distance behind.
I have noted a big increase in bumps when the road is wet, again due to lack of allowance for the increased stopping distance on wet roads. Most accidents are due to driver error not mechanical failure. With increasing EVs the problem will become much worse as they cannot free-wheel when they have regenerative breaking and lose a lot of mileage range in inclement weather.
cheaper and safer way to aid traffic flow at busy times is to limit the slowest vehicles (HGV) to the inside lane only during both rush hours, or get them off motorways at this time for their rest periods, as they do in Germany. allow the faster vehicles to have two lanes at peak times and stop HGVs from overtaking on uphills. Simple idea that should not cause any more accidents.
As a former articulated HGV driver before becoming a Paramedic working in an area where I have to negotiate standing traffic on ‘smart motorways’ in order to get to the scene of an accident….
The words cost cutting, dangerous, idiotic, corporate manslaughter and a few others all come to mind
Chris’ comments are clearly and rightly heartfelt. I often see emergency vehicles stuck behind cars that have not seen them for long distances and continue oblivious to the lights and horns. Safety is always a vexed topic with opinions usually dominating over science, bu I am convinced that the key to road safety improvement is catching the dangerous / careless drivers. At one time the police used to do this and often pulled drivers over to warn them; then speed cameras came along and replaced observation. With modern car designs, insurance options and road cameras surely we can improve road safety the right way and stop the bad driving?
My experience, again, is that careless driving and congestion are directly linked. When roads are relatively quiet, or when abroad, drivers tend to relax and drive within the rules, when there is congestion then frustration kicks-in and so does associated dangerous driving practices. Obviously, there are always exceptions. So, solving the congestion problem could minimise accidents. Who knows – with the current roads philosophy we’ll never find out.
Also, we have had the ‘Black Box’ technology available for a long time, would be simple to ensure every car had a monitoring device to ensure speed limits were observed 24/7/365. There again that may raise ‘human rights’ issues.
We don’t need more lanes, we need to educate drivers not to hog the lanes we’ve got. The autobahn’s in Germany were two lanes and the drivers stuck to the right lane except when overtaking, and they were driving at far higher speeds than here. There are too many drivers here who think that it’s ok to join a motorway and move straight into the second or third lane, (or forth lane now) and just sit there, so give back the hard shoulder but educate the drivers.
Not convinced by smart motorway arguments – and share Paramedic Chris’s views on generic system safety – smart motorways increase efficiency at the cost of resilience it seems to me – and where have we seen that before and to what consequence?
All a moot point of course – actions being taken represent a ratchet, there seems no possibility of going back !
I suspect as with Grenfell, Zebrugge etc. – if (when) enough people are killed so as to become politically expedient , this may be reconsidered.
Are we trying to put too much traffic on too few roads? Would it not be better to switch funding from unpopular “Smart” motorways to dualling old single carriageway A roads? New Dual carriageway bypasses for towns & villages that still have major A roads running through them.