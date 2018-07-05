Video of the week: Porsche 919 breaks NÃ¼rburgring record on farewell tour

This week’s video comes from Nürburgring where Porche’s 919 has been driven further into the record books with a 5:19.55 track record set by Timo Bernhard.

Cameras mounted inside the 919 Hybrid Evo give viewers Bernhard’s view of proceedings, which regularly exceed 350km/h around the 20km Nordschleife circuit.

The latest success for the iconic vehicle is part of the global 919 Tribute Tour that will give enthusiasts one last chance to see the car in action before it is retired.

Behind the scenes of the lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife

