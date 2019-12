About PPMA Show 2020

PPMA Show 2020 returns to the NEC, Birmingham, on 29 September to 1 October 2020 in what is the UK’s biggest processing and packaging event.

Building on the success of PPMA Show 2018 and PPMA Total Show 2019, this year’s exhibition will again showcase the newest innovations in materials, containers and packaging design, as well as the latest in processing and packaging machinery, robotics and machine vision technology.

For more information, go to www.ppmashow.co.uk