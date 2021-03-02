Poll: what’s the biggest barrier to production?

What’s the biggest barrier to production: access to technology, access to skills, appetite for investment or supply chain fragility?
Throughout this week The Engineer, in partnership with Ricardo, is exploring the process of bringing a new product into production and hearing from a range of experts about the technologies and methods that organisations can use to accelerate this process. But In this week’s poll we’re asking readers of The Engineer what you think represents the biggest barrier to production.
The path from concept to volume production is complex and multi-faceted, but these challenges can perhaps be distilled down into a number of key areas, starting with technology.
Access to technology is one thing, but if you don’t have the skills onboard to fully exploit these emerging capabilities then the technology is useless
As we regularly report, a revolution is underway in manufacturing technologies: from the rise of digital tools that help align design and manufacturing, to advances in 3D printing that can negate the need for investment in tooling etc and the emergence of technologies such as Cobots that bring the benefits of automation to organisations on tighter budgets. Deploying these technologies can be key to enhancing productivity and accelerating production, but for many organisations – particularly in the UK’s SME community – there is often a reluctance to invest in new production technology. Does, therefore, access to technology represent the biggest barrier to production?
Related to this is manufacturing’s often reported skills challenge. Access to technology is one thing, but if you don’t have the skills onboard to fully exploit these emerging capabilities then the technology is useless. Indeed, as Ricardo’s Rob Capaldi writes here, a very specific set of skills are required to ensure that manufacturing is planned effectively, risks are reduced, and investments are made in the right places.
Perhaps you feel that the biggest challenge of all is persuading an organisation that any of this is important in the first place. We live in an increasingly competitive climate, and there are strong indications that the challenges imposed by the pandemic have – in many sectors – accelerated the desire to jump ahead and fast track the next generation of products (check out our interview with Millbrook’s John Proctor for more on this). But is this borne out by your experience? Are you detecting a renewed enthusiasm for investing in new products? Or is a risk-averse company culture standing in the way of progress?
Finally, as the pandemic-induced supply chain challenges of the past 12 months have illustrated, manufacturing, like every other area of the economy, is often subject to forces that are simply beyond its control. Given this, perhaps you feel that the biggest obstacle to production is the fragility of the supply chains upon which industry depends to operate smoothly.
Have your say by voting in our poll, and join the debate by submitting your comments below.
Product design and development is to often seen as an expensive ‘add on’ rather than an essential, effective business tool. All aspects of any business that produces a product or products is important. However if an insufficient budget is allocated to the design, development and engineering you will inevitably end up with a sub standard, un satisfying product and user experience. Where as all too often marketing departments get massive budgets by comparison in a majority of my experience. If more of this budget had been allocated to product design and development the marketing of a superior product should be simpler and cost less. As the old adage goes “You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear”
Shoot me down!
What is the biggest barrier to production? in a Nutshell: the HR department – Hiring the wrong staff and missing out on the “ORIGINAL” thinking talent end up getting a team singing , or later, NOT, from the same hymnsheet.
We have always invested heavily in development and new products but when times are hard getting government support for new development is very difficult for small companies who have probably suffered worst.
Hi John
Isn’t that exactly the time to be developing something new?
It brings something fresh to the market when things start to pick up
I remember the early 90’s when manufacturing companies started to batten down the hatches due to recession. A lot of them went to the wall simply because they could respond quickly enough when things started to pick up.
Interesting questions. But a couple of options missing. The first that came to mind was expected demand for product! We all know that getting finance out of the bean counters is difficult but with the right product and that known or predicted demand it is a lot easier than something too novel and with limited protential short term markets. Second to that comes the prospect of paying the finance back. Finally we can start thinking about a production line, raw materials/components. Staff can be found if there is sufficient money and a willingness to re-skill them as necessary. Appetite for investment covers these but the amount of investment depends on scale of return. I don’t think it reasonable to focus on any one of the above as they all vary in impact depending on the project and preferred outcomes.
If you have an appetite for investment in both the private AND public sector, the rest will just fall into place, especially the innovative technology required to rejuvenate manufacturing and build new infrastructure for the transition to renewable power. (with energy storage, naturally.)
“The government’s role is one of facilitating a climate for innovation, rather than evaluating and funding specific inventions. Patent rights are the property (?!) of inventors and it is for patentees themselves to exploit their rights. The market for any invention is determined by commercial factors. Exploitation is for the private sector, rather than the government.” The Secretary of State for Trade and Industry – 29 January 2003 – after being informed by my MP, Peter Hain, that SMEs were unable to meet the cost of patents – the same problem as twenty years before.
Plus ça change. Fast forward another twenty years, and the same problem stymies progress.
http://www.gov.uk/government/news/innovate-uk-launches-four-year-design-strategy
“There are barriers to progress, it is not good enough for an idea to be technically feasible, it must also be desirable and fit-for-purpose.” What they mean is; “It has to generate a quick profit,” but the return on disruptive technology is far from certain. It’s anathema to risk-averse businessmen, investors and politicians alike. ARIA is suppose to fill the gap in funding, but it never will.
“Innovate UK will work to ensure the UK’s world-class designers maximise their contribution to sustainable economic growth.” That’s pure fantasy, if you fail to invest in the essential IPR.