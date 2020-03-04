Aimed at helping school pupils understand the real world value of STEM skills, the RS Imagine-X initiative links STEM subjects to real people

STEM skills act as the perfect platform to a more socially mobile and globally impactful life. They broaden horizons, empower the disadvantaged and diversify life choices. But many young people have yet to see the ‘bigger picture’ impact these skills could have on the world.

That’s why RS has developed Imagine-X. It links dynamic, exciting STEM subjects to real people who have used the same skills to make the world a better place. It gives teachers free curriculum-aligned resources for pupils aged 7 – 14, with one aim: helping pupils realise the far-reaching potential of STEM and their imaginations.