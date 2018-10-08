QEPrize launches latest Create the Trophy competition

Young designers and engineers are once again being asked to Create the Trophy for the prestigious Queen Elizabeth engineering prize, as the competition returns for the fourth time.

The biennial QEPrize was launched in 2011, with inaugural winners including Sir Tim Berners- Lee and others who laid the foundations for the internet. Create the Trophy has evolved alongside the QEPrize, aiming to inspire prospective engineers to use the latest 3D modelling software to build innovative trophy concepts. Entrants between 14 and 24 use QEPrize3D – a smartphone and tablet app that hosts a catalogue of shapes and materials – to mock up their ideas. An in-app photo studio then allows users to show off their creations.

“The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering stands for global excellence in engineering. It seeks to inspire new generations of engineers to innovate for the benefit of humanity,” said Lord Browne of Madingley, chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering Foundation.

“Engineering is about creativity, ingenuity, and human impact. The Create the Trophy competition enables some of the world’s best young minds to test their skills with the latest in 3D design technology, and to create something which represents the decisive role that engineering plays in society.”

The previous Create the Trophy competition in 2016 garnered significant attention from across the globe, with submissions spanning six continents. Welsh student Samuel Bentley, 15, was crowned the eventual winner after taking his inspiration from the highest Welsh peak, Snowdon.

“Given the fierce competition we saw from Create the Trophy’s first international pool of entrants, I envisage an even tougher judging process for us this year,” said Ian Blatchford, director of the Science Museum and chairman of the Create the Trophy judging panel.

“Nonetheless, I look forward to seeing the breadth of innovative designs that portray engineering’s integral role in society.”

Entries will be open until 1200 GMT on 2 December 2018. The competition winner, along with the 2019 QEPrize winners, will be revealed at the announcement ceremony on 12 February. Further information on how to enter can be found here.

