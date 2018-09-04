Last chance to enter RAEng’s 2018 Launchpad Competition

The Royal Academy of Engineering is seeking the final entries for its annual Launchpad Competition, with applications set to close next week.

Organised by the Academy’s Enterprise Hub, the competition is open to engineering innovators between 18 and 25 years of age. The winner will receive an individual award of £15,000 plus the training required to help them develop the skills needed to turn their engineering innovation into a business. The Launchpad Competition winner will gain membership to the Academy’s Enterprise Hub where they will receive mentoring and advice from a network of experts.

Applications for the programme are sought from budding engineers from across the UK. Entries for the November intake must be submitted by 16.00 on Monday 10 September 2018 via the Academy’s online grant system. Successful entrants will make their final pitches on November 22.

“The Launchpad Competition has been supporting young engineering entrepreneurs with the most impactful ideas to build their businesses from the ground up,” said Ana Avaliani, head of Enterprise at the Royal Academy of Engineering.

“We have helped bring varied innovations to market, from mobile incubators to music education tech. We are proud to support the next generation of engineering entrepreneurs at this crucial early stage of their careers and look forward to seeing the innovations that will be pitched this year.”

The winner of the Launchpad Competition receives the JC Gammon award, which is supported by the Gammon family in memory of their father, who was able to succeed in civil engineering having won a scholarship and bursary to fund his initial education.

“Winning the Launchpad Competition was a fantastic validation of our technology and idea,” said last year’s winner Nick Schweitzer, founder of AI-powered research assistant, Klydo. “Succeeding in the Launchpad competition and gaining membership to the Enterprise Hub has given our team a vital financial boost going into future funding, as well as the mentorship and the expertise to accelerate our business. Having the right skills and contacts are central to starting a successful business, particularly for young entrepreneurs, so we feel privileged to have access to a network of world-class engineers and business leaders.”

