RAEng announces new intelligence and security fellowships

The Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) has revealed details of four new fellowships that will look to advance UK intelligence & security research.

Offered by the Government Office for Science and administered by the RAEng, the UK Intelligence Community (IC) Postdoctoral Research Fellowships will investigate online behaviour patterns, rechargeable batteries for wearables, quantum & optical sensors, and advanced x-ray scanning.

According to the RAEng, the programme is based on a similar scheme that has been running successfully in the US since 2000. Each of the researchers will receive at least two years of funding, supported by mentoring from an RAEng Fellow as well as an advisor from the intelligence community. The aim is to provide a platform for young talent to grow, while simultaneously developing links between academia and the intelligence sector.



“Engineering innovation is vital to the development and success of many sectors in the UK, including the intelligence, security and defence communities,” said Professor Dame Ann Dowling, president of the Royal Academy of Engineering. “These four awardees reflect the very best of what the UK’s excellent researchers have to offer and recognise the crucial role engineering plays in shaping the UK’s security future.”

“Research is an essential part of innovation and the new IC Postdoctoral Research Fellowships strengthen the necessary relationship between universities and the intelligence community, ensuring that the UK stays at the forefront of development and can address the new security challenges of our modern world.”

