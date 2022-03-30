Railtex/Infrarail – 10-12 May 2022

Renowned as the leading one-stop-shop event for the entire railway industry in the UK, Railtex / Infrarail reflects the dynamic developments in the sector and the vision of the rail network of the future. The event is the first choice for railway professionals on the lookout for the latest technologies and the ideal platform for exchanging knowledge and views on the latest developments at the heart of the industry.

Location: Olympia London, UK.

Date: 10–12 May 2022

Event Page: www.railtex.co.uk

Contact info:

Tel: +44 (0)1727 814 400

Email: uk-railhub@mackbrooks.co.uk