Railtex/Infrarail 2021 – 07 September 2021 – 09 September 2021 – NEC, Birmingham

Location: NEC, Birmingham

Dates: 07 September 2021 – 09 September 2021

Railtex and Infrarail exhibitions have successfully served the rail market for over 20 years and in 2021 will come together to form the ultimate show for the industry. Significant improvements are being made to UK’s rail network. More than £48 billion will be spent over the next five years. Many major new rail projects such as HS2, The Great North Rail Project, Crossrail 2 and the TFL Four Lines Modernisation amounting to billions of pounds are underway or planned.

The UK remains a healthy market for national and international companies active in the rail sector. Exhibit at Railtex/Infrarail 2021 to highlight the role your company can play in building the country’s 21st century railway.

