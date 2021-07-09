Reaction Engines lands funding for SABRE

Reaction Engines has been awarded a £3.9m grant from the UK Space Agency to support development of its SABRE space propulsion technology.
The SABRE (Synergetic Air Breathing Rocket Engine) technology promises developments in low-carbon space propulsion alongside other areas such as sustainable aviation fuels, atmospheric high-speed flight and prolonged electric vehicle battery life.
Building on earlier government backing for SABRE, the new grant includes £5.3m of activity that will be conducted over the next year, part funded by the UK Space Agency and Reaction Engines. It follows £50m of UK Space Agency funding for Reaction Engines since 2015 and will secure near-term technology demonstration in hydrogen combustion, thermal management and engine control technologies critical to the air-breathing core of SABRE systems.
It will also include strategic elements to explore competitiveness of prospective SABRE-Launch Systems while identifying collaborative scenarios associated with vehicle and customer driven routes to market, UK government said in a statement announcing the funding.
Science minister Amanda Salloway and transport minister Rachel Maclean visited Reaction Engines’ site in Culham, Oxfordshire yesterday (July 8, 2021) to discuss the UK’s future in sustainable space exploration and how the SABRE technology can respond to the challenge of driving Net Zero into the transportation industry.
“The innovative and disruptive nature of SABRE technology unlocks new ways of accessing space, furthering growth and sustainment of the future space economy,” said Mark Thomas, chief executive at Reaction Engines.
“This refreshed UK commitment towards that long term vision is incredibly important for both Reaction Engines and the UK space industry. The ‘space technology’ we are developing is highly versatile and transformational, enabling applications here on Earth with a strong environmental focus.”
I love this project (it is partially the inspiration for me becoming an engineer), but i feel it is becoming a metaphor for the UK’s problems with commericalising innovation. Reaction engines was founded in 1989 and here we are in 2021 still drumming up relatively small amounts of funding (millions, not billions).
The space launch market is becoming very competitive (particularly small satellite launchers), do we expect them to stand still while this “long term vision” is executed?
I must agree with Richs comments about this reflecting the UK establishments reluctance to fund innovation. Of course, when you are investing hard-earned money you look for the balance of best return with low risk of losing your money, unfortunately for the UK, this balance points to property investment and food and pharma (low risk / high returns), so that even relatively low risk projects need government (i.e. taxpayer) funding.
UK property is massively over-priced (selling to build ratio), but no politician would dare to force that to change as most of the middle-classes own their houses. Maybe the magic money tree that we are now living under has the answer.
The UK govt has internalized the whole nebulous idea of sustainability and it is impacting what should be ambitious research areas, of which Reaction Engines is the most visible. ‘sustainable space exploration’ – what exactly does that mean? Any new invention, or innovation should not be held back by such additional technological constraints or more importantly today, funding constraints which will compound the UK’s problems with commercialization. It is engineering with blinkers on.
At any given time, most of the contemporary problems of that time are solved but not necessarily by directly attacking the problem through contemporary eyes. A simplistic example maybe, but the problems of horse manure in big cities was unintentionally resolved by the IC engine and yes that bought new problems, but society moved forward. We need to be bold enough to realise that today.
This is not just a criticism of sustainability although there is I would say a gravy train of quasi govt funding organisations and equally well tuned in organisations and consultants happy to tailor their projects applications to obtain funding. Real, forward looking innovators will likely be overlooked by funders and larger partners. Lets look after the environment, after all we all have to live in it, but let’s not let it kill of innovation, at least not at it’s early stages.