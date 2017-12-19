Reaction Engines start work on US high-temperature airflow test facility

A new high-temperature airflow test facility is being built in Colorado where Reaction Engines will validate a key part of its SABRE air-breathing rocket engine.
Located at the Front Range Airport near Watkins, Colorado, Reaction Engines’ test facility will be capable of exposing the pre-cooler test article (HTX) to high-temperature airflow conditions in excess of 1800°F (1000°C) that are expected during high-speed flights up to Mach 5.
Reaction Engines recently received a contract award from the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to conduct the HTX tests, which follow successful testing of the pre-cooler heat exchanger at ambient temperature conditions.
“This new test facility shows our commitment to rapidly prove our pre-cooler technology in the most compelling test campaign possible,” said Dr. Adam Dissel, President of Reaction Engines. “The facility’s ability to deliver controlled temperature profiles over flight-like run durations at significant airflow represents a unique capability that can fill additional testing demand beyond HTX.”
The project is an additional investment by Reaction Engines into ground test facilities. The company said it is ‘progressing rapidly’ on the previously announced TF1 engine test facility in the United Kingdom where the first ground-based demonstration of its SABRE air-breathing rocket engine will take place.
Dubbed TF2, the Colorado test facility consists of a test building and a control room located on the east side of the Front Range Airport. The hot air for the testing will be provided by a modified afterburning jet engine configured to produce varying flowrates and temperatures.
“We are tremendously excited that Reaction Engines is locating their new engine test facility here at Front Range Airport and, as the future site of Spaceport Colorado, the linkages between high-speed aviation uses and the commercial space applications for this new technology are a perfect fit,” said Dave Ruppel, Front Range Airport Director.
Once TF2 achieves full operations, and following the completion of HTX testing, the company plans to make the facility available to industry, technology developers, and universities.
A good example of proper, planned R&D with the benefit that it will be used after the program is completed for research purposes. Hope that The Engineer will continue to follow this project’s development, these are real developments and well reported.
Why on earth build this test facility in the US? The British government should have intervened to prevent this, or are we going to allow another UK technological development be exported with no benefit to Britain.
As for the space angle, the UK government has said that it wants to develop a spaceport here, so this would have tied in neatly. Once again, the idiotic British government has betrayed our long-term economic national interest.
Didn’t Richard Branson do something similar with his Virgin Galactic – took his idea and investment across the Atlantic.
Not really; in that case, the idea was transatlantic to start with. Without Burt Rutan and Spaceship One, it’s unlikely Branson would have thought to get involved in space tourism.
Perhaps Reaction Engines needed more “support” then the UK is permitted to give at present?
Not trying to inflame matters here,but I’m about 40 miles from there and intend to look into the program. There is a huge amount of open space surrounding that airport, making it ideal if things go bad. Is it possible that such concerns determined the location?
Noise might have been a concern, but for this kind of test, things going bang are very unlikely.
The Pre-cooler has been tested in the UK in 2012 at ambient temperature and was shown to operate as designed. The Americans are very interested in this engine for hypersonic propulsion but first want to see it tested at the Mach 5 intake temperature of 1000 deg C. So DARPA has paid for this test, which is why it is being conducted in the USA. Reaction Engines has an office in the USA to attract american interest and buyers of the engine. The design and developement of the engine is being done in the UK and currently a test facility is being built in Westcott, UK to test the core of the engine. So the technology has not been given away to the USA and this test will not result in ITAR regulations being slapped on the engine. Innovate UK, Space UK and ESA have provided £60 M to this project. I think you should check your facts before making any comments.