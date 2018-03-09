Visitor registration opens for Subcon 2018

Online visitor registration opens for Subcon, the defining event in the manufacturing supply chain calendar, which is taking place 5-7 June 2018 at the NEC in Birmingham.

More than 4,500 visitors from aerospace, automotive, defence, electronics, energy, materials, oil and gas and rail sectors will attend Subcon this year to do business with over 400 exhibitors.

The best of British manufacturing will be on display alongside a wealth of market-leading international suppliers all looking to help UK manufacturers increase their competitive advantage in 2018 and beyond.

New for 2018:

A brand-new show: Subcon will be co-located with The Engineer Expo to create the first truly cross sector industry event with visitors able to enjoy unlimited access to both shows.

The Engineer Conference: a six-stream, 36-session programme will be held across two theatres and showcase cutting edge innovation and best practice from the worlds of engineering, manufacturing and supply chain management. Curated by The Engineer, in association with some of the biggest names in engineering and manufacturing, the streams will feature content for design engineers, advanced manufacturing and materials specialists and subcontractors alike.

A key theme of this year’s event will be developing cross-sector collaboration: taking the lessons learnt from successful innovation within industries such as automotive, aerospace and defence, and applying them elsewhere.

“Subcon, alongside The Engineer Expo will offer unparalleled content to visitors,” said Gordon Kirk, event director, Subcon. “Across three days we are delivering more quality content than any other industry event. The shows will also offer unrivalled opportunities to network with peers, industry leaders and decision makers. Visitors will have access to manufacturing and engineering leaders throughout the UK and be able to learn how to leapfrog their competition as manufacturing and engineering continue to face profound disruption.”

To register to attend Subcon 2018 please visit www.subconshow.co.uk