New report highlights civil nuclear’s contribution to UK economy

Britain’s 65,000 civil nuclear sector employees contributed £6.4bn to the UK economy last year, according to a new report highlighting the sector’s contribution to the nation’s finances.
The study shows also that the economic impact increases to £12.4bn and 155,000 jobs when the sector’s spend on associated goods and services in the supply chain and the wage spend by employees are accounted for.
The report, compiled by Oxford Economics for the Nuclear Industry Association, found that each nuclear sector employee contributes an average of £96,600 in gross value added (GVA) to the economy, which is 73 per cent higher than the UK average.
This direct impact, while accounting for 0.3 per cent of UK GDP, also generated around £2.8bn in tax payments in 2016, rising to £4.5bn when associated spend is included.
In 1956 Calder Hall in north west England became the world’s first commercial nuclear power station and construction of the UK’s nuclear fleet has seen the establishment of an embedded supply chain in all parts of the UK, serving power stations, new build developments and decommissioning.
At a regional level, the report shows the industry’s activities supporting £1 in every £50 of economic output in the north west and south west of England.
North west England – home to Sellafield, the National Nuclear Laboratory and Heysham power station, plus Urenco at Capenhurst and the Springfields fuel plant in Preston – sees the largest regional impact, with £4.3bn GVA contributed by the sector in 2016, which is the equivalent to 2.7 per cent of all regional output. South west England, home to new power station at Hinkley Point C, saw the next largest impact, totalling £1.6bn.
In a statement, Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “For the first time we have comprehensive data which shows the important role the UK’s civil nuclear sector plays in generating highly skilled and well-paid jobs, making a significant contribution to the economy and supplying low carbon electricity to keep the lights on.
“The nature of the nuclear sector means it creates wealth and prosperity across the country – supporting families and non-nuclear businesses in areas where traditionally jobs have been hard to come by.
“But, with all but one of our nuclear power stations due to close in the period up to 2030, industry and government cannot be complacent. We need to build new nuclear power to replace the retiring stations and continue to make significant progress with decommissioning.
“The UK’s nuclear sector is a vital part of the UK’s industrial heritage and the government’s Industrial Strategy and the work being undertaken to bring forward a Nuclear Sector Deal will be vital to underpinning and ultimately increasing this contribution.”
The data is released as part of the NIA’s first Nuclear Activity Report which outlines the progress made across the nuclear sector in 2016, including:
A saving of 22.7 metric tonnes of CO2 from nuclear operations
An increase in output from civil nuclear stations of 4.5TWh
Producing enough electricity to power 16.3 million homes
Beginning construction of the first new nuclear power station in a generation at Hinkley Point C
Significant contracts in the UK and overseas being awarded to UK supply chain companies
Cost savings made across all decommissioning projects, including more than £200m at Sellafield
Today’s report has been published ahead of Nuclear 2017, an annual nuclear conference taking place this year December 7, 2017 at County Hall, London.
V interesting to read this: and I regularly hear that the “********” industry provides £billions to UK plc: so will some economist or banker please tell me why we are still borrowing £40+ billion a year to add to the £1.7 trillion we already owe. Incidentally, to whom do we owe it? Whoever it is, Why don’t we just give them the bankers and economists direct and save ourselves all the trouble!
I recall well the PM of British Guiana (Dr Cheddi Jagan, whose politics was somewhere to the Left of the serviette) telling us VSO volunteers in 1965 that he looked forward to meeting a one-handed economist: because all they ever say is..” on the one hand, if you do X, y will happen: but on the other hand, if you do Y, x will be possible. I believe fellow Engineers will get the message.
What I find annoying is we have the brains, we have the technology & we have the engineers so why are we relying on France to build our power stations, if our Government hadn’t sold off our power plants for a pittance for a quick fix to raise money mainly I think to pay the high pensions for the people who work for the government, We built our own plants in the past so why not now?
Bazzer
Hopefully such reports will act as a reminder that high tech industries, generate (no pun intended) and return high value to the economy.
Good to see some independent economic assessment of the benefits that the UK gets from its nuclear fleet: really impressive. I suppose that it is fairly obvious given that France has benefitted for many years from it s fleet by having the lowest cost electricity in the EU.
Sad to note that unless the UK really goes for the SMR, all the replacements will be foreign designs and foreign supply. This reflects the much mourned loss of UK productivity. Houses make a far better return on capital than manufacturing in the UK – a road to economic disaster.
Today is flat calm so no wind power. It is also overcast so solar is down and will be non-operational by 16:30. Where now the triumphalism about generating such a high proportion of total demand? With coal demonised, oil out of contention and gas being lined up as the next victim of green propaganda how do the supporters of renewables suggest we generate power or is that itself a criminal offence in their perspective. Given the tsunami of interest in electric vehicles where is all the power going to come from? Bionic duckweed? Hamsters?
We need a cocktail of generation options that will provide long term security of supply with minimal environmental impact. Nuclear (SMR) and gas could be significant planks in such a strategy but then so could gasified coal. Those favouring keeping fossil fuels in the ground should perhaps disconnect the bulk of all of the electrical equipment in their homes in the next cold snap.
According to National Grid Status (gridwatch.templar.co.uk) at 1450 on 4 December (two minutes before you hit enter on your comment) there was 3.65GW of wind power coming onto the Grid, along with 6.7GW of nuclear and an estimated 0.76GW of solar (for completeness’ sake, gas was providing 20.49GW and coal 10.09GW). There were also contributions from biomass, hydro and pumped storage, amnd the Danish, French, Irish and Wales-Ireland interconnectors were all running. Flat calm in one place doesn’t mean flat calm everywhere and solar still generates when it’s cloudy. Low carbon capacity is still being installed. No need for bionic duckweed or hamsters; or indeed, rodents of any sort.
” Flat calm in one place doesn’t mean flat calm everywhere and solar still generates when it’s cloudy.”
Flat calm in one place CAN be flat calm in “everywhere” – in certain weather conditions calms may persist over a wider area.
Solar voltaic is, generally, flat plate , and so accepts diffuse light too; however in winter (especially as move polarward) energy density is lower (angle of sun in sky) and days are short.. (and even more so at night)
How much does storing all the plutonium at Sellafield cost? We can’t sell it, can’t give it way and storage costs a lot for ever. Why not build a new fleet of home-grown SMRs and burn it all up, producing waste that has far shorter half-lives, ridding ourselves of one of the most dangerous substances while generating about 40 years of carbon-free electricity. The same design could be used with thorium for export.
If we all swap our fossil fuel cars for electic ones, we will need to more or less double the generation and transmission facilities while also replacing the old nuclear and all fossil fuel plant. So some 80GWh of capacity will be needed PDQ. Not to mention the security of supply from offshore generation – how vulnerable are the undersea links to accidental or deliberate damage?
We have no plans, the result of faith in the market. Sure it works, the market puts the price up, supposedly until it becomes profitable to build the capacity. Trouble is, (a) it takes years and (b) it is even more profitable to delay until the price goes even higher. France has the lowest cost in the EU because they plan for things – there is a 100 year power supply plan in France which ensures their lights won’t go out, (more or less) however many issues they have with steel pressure vessels.
We have no plan, just successive governments that give up.
This article is missing even an estimate of the costs to store the nuclear waste which requires stored for longer than civilisation has existed.
Before we tout the benefits of nuclear power we need to at least mention these costs.
The nuclear industry likes to ignore them as they are astronomical!
It has, and will, cost a fraction of a cent/kW-hr. That covers all costs of handling and final disposal, to the highest standards ever applied to any waste stream. After final disposal, no further costs are incurred.
Where does the notion that nuclear waste is special in this regard come from? You’ve been brainwashed. That nuclear is unique with respect to long-term hazard is a myth. Other industries and energy sources have waste streams with toxic constituents (elements) that remain toxic *forever*. Those waste streams are also generated in vastly greater volumes, are in a much harder to contain physical/chemical form, and are disposed of with infinitely less care. Thus, they will pose a far *larger* long-term hazard than nuclear waste (for which they are required to demonstrate that it will always remain contained and never cause any harm).
Let me ask you this. Do the cost estimates for coal generated power include the cost of “storing” toxic coal ash piles forever (or for millions of years, at least)? They will be just as toxic then. Solar’s waste stream is also much larger, and also remains toxic forever (arsenic, cadmium, rare earths, etc..).
I can only and once again suggest that the likelihood of our ‘leaders’ (and betters?) being able to understand, let alone make sensible decisions in these areas, is (that funny number between -1 and +1! I claim no detailed knowledge of the nuclear industry as those who have commented above most certainly do, but I can follow their reasoning. Let me think? What has occupied the minds of our leadership this very day? problems of Brexit: a self-imposed stupidity of monumental proportions? This from the same idiots who have ‘ruled’ us peons for decades: but for whom the bell is finally tolling? Is that an analogy, simile or what?
It is interesting that there are some figures available. about costs and benefits. I am concerned that there is no clarity about why the cost of new nuclear is so high ; is this an artefact of the way the market for power has been rigged? Or is it because we are have no choice in who builds? I do feel a nationalised approach would have been more cost effective.
The scaling options used to be that larger reactors (with natural uranium) were more cost effective. But I suspect that pressurised reactors with need for a pressure vessel could scale the other way.
The military waste apart it would seem that having (a SMR?) breeder reactor to recycle fuel should be in the plans somewhere; it is strange that many of the “champions” of sustainability do not want to push this waste management/recycling (and possibly profitable sideline)
It is primarily due to excessive and ever increasing regulations and standard-of-perfection fab QA requirements, that are not applied to any other industry or energy source. Both construction costs, operation costs, and staffing levels for nuclear are now ~3 times higher than they used to be many decades ago. What else could possibly cause that?
These requirements are vastly out of proportion with the hazards involved (i.e., on a dollars per life saved basis, nuclear is required to spend orders of magnitude more than competing industries). Hell, Fukushima showed that little to no loss of life results from even a worst-case meltdown of three large reactors.
With SMRs, the case for reduced requirements is even stronger, given that most do not require active cooling, which all but eliminates the chance of meltdown, and that (due to their small size and other factors) the maximum possible release even if fuel melting were to somehow occur is only a few percent of Fukushima. Analyses suggest that radiation levels above the natural range would not occur anywhere outside the plant site boundary. Also, developers claim that meltdowns would not occur even if all components fail.
If the above is true, why do we need uniquely onerous, standard-of-perfection fab QA requirements (i.e., NQA-1) for all these SMR components? Due to the reduced economy of scale, SMR developers are going to have the push the above case hard, if they are to be economically viable (and be nuclear’s savior). They have to demand “credit” for SMRs’ inherently much lower risks and potential consequences, in the form of reduced requirements. SMRs essentially can’t harm anyone, under any circumstances, and they should be regulated accordingly.
If regulators want to insist on doing things the old way, THEY should have to make the case as to why the benefits are worth the costs. They should also have to basically make the case that SMRs with reduced requirements would be worse (for public health and the environment) than the fossil generation that would result from the death of nuclear power. It’s past time that nuclear regulators be required to look at the big picture, and the overall impacts of their decisions.
Thank you for the interesting comments.
I suspect that you are right about inappropriate regulations; for example the issues that beset a system where a liquid to gas phase change could occur are substantial different from a gas only or a liquid only system (argon/helium or sodium/lead); high temperature steam is also much more dangerous than the others.
I remember seeing a system in which appropriate design completely stopped weld induced failure (i.e. though a weld could fail it did not cause the part/system to fail); this would significantly alter the inspection requirements.
Fukushima was poorly implemented at the system level and, unlike the AGRs in the UK, could actually melt down – so I am pleased to hear that the SMR’s do not require active cooling (which I had not heard about!).
I should say that there is often a pressure to continue with technology that is not optimum (eg for space – if something has flown and been certified, it is very difficult to get an improved design – because of the costs of certification); this might actually be an important issue in management that is not appreciated. In fact one could say that they if they had recognised the Challenger issues they could have engineered it safe (rather than managed it unsafe…).
Perhaps this is suggesting that there is a need for a more sophisticated safety management – or at least more visibility of said.
The issue of cost / safety and security related to nuclear is largely the old image of worldwide nuclear disaster this stops sensible consideration of options, and makes costs much higher than other countries are paying. Russian reactors are now the lowest cost and best proven being rapidly followed by China as Europe gives up on manufacture. However, our political class are blindly following the American-led anti-Russian campaign so we export the jobs and on-going subsidies for the power produced to France. Russia provides a large portion of Europe’s gas and would supply more if it were not for the interference in trade. We should buy the lowest cost acceptable technology that the UK selects!
The comment about economists above is unfortunately right: they argue over small differences between big very inaccurate numbers and always say “told-you-so” after the event!
Although China’s latest reactor is actually based on an older French model.
The older models apparently worked well for many years: the new designs seem to be financial and technical disaster areas. It would be good to get a nuclear expert to run a a comparison of the current / recent nuclear station capital costs and availability: Euan Mearns did some of this a few months ago on his web-site “Energy Matters”. I am no expert on nuclear energy, but understand that the Russian design is currently the leader by a long way, and being widely implemented at far lower costs than the EdF monstrosity.
How sensible that Chinese Engineers have taken the best from elsewhere and improved it: isn’t that what professional Engineers and technologists do for a living? Yes, we have in the past been restricted by ‘patents’ -or so called intellectual property (surely a contradiction if ever there was one) but these and their ‘agents’ are more and more eclipsed by sanity? About a year ago I had a consultancy assignment (due-diligence for the banks in a possible buy-out) in the former USSR. The firm being visited showed a succession of operating ‘lines’ side by side: – each with enhancements and improvements over the original: they recognised that the latest lines were more efficient and cost-effective, but it was still economically sound to run them all. Why is the nuclear ‘industry’ so different?
I constantly read more of the same as above, the real cost of nuclear power, is not the immediate cost, it is the total cost, from building the power station to decommissioning and restoration of the land site. All the people in favour of building nuclear are kicking the problems of safety and clean up down the road for our children to solve. The argument for employment is easily solved, lets have a war, there was no unemployment in war time, but who wants a war, certainly not in our own country. It would be easy to get rid of the spent nuclear rods, there is a chap in North Korea who I am sure would take all that we could give him, especially is they are of weapons grade. You can see that the problems can easily be solved quickly or short term, but at what cost, and who is going to pay the cost ? Any responsible person, who is not looking for a quick quid solution would rule the above suggestions as not acceptable. The solutions are waiting to be found or invented, but that means putting money into research and development and governments only want to pay for the successful finished research, not the failures.