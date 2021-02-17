Register now for our free panel discussion at 2pm (GMT) Wednesday March 3rd 2021 and learn from a cross sector group of industry experts about how to accelerate the path to production for your products and technologies

Grand challenges such as climate change coupled with an increasingly competitive global business climate are driving the pace of engineering innovation to new levels.

And in the race to exploit and commercialise these innovations businesses are under increasing pressure to accelerate the journey from initial concept to manufactured product.

Held in partnership with engineering consultancy Ricardo, this special panel discussion will bring together leaders from a range of sectors to explore how organisations large and small can rapidly scale up manufacturing capability and streamline the path to production for tomorrow’s ground-breaking products and technologies.

Drawing on inspiring stories of best practice and spotlighting key areas of expertise, this discussion will offer attendees business critical insights into some of the strategies, tools, technologies and skills that can help achieve this.

The discussion will be live streamed to registered viewers and made available on demand post event.

Meet the panel Martin Starkey -Managing Director, Ricardo Performance Products

Graham Cooley – CEO, ITM Power

Anthony Thompson – CSO, ISANSYS

Ian Whiting – Commercial Director, UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC)

Index image: alex via stock.adobe.com