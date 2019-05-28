Robot team set sail for offshore wind farm inspection

Human offshore wind farm inspection and repair crews could soon be replaced with the world’s first fully robotic team, thanks to a UK project.
The £4m Innovate UK-funded project, known as MIMRee (Multi-Platform Inspection, Maintenance and Repair in Extreme Environments), will develop and test an autonomous crew, consisting of an unmanned vessel, drone and crawling robot.
The technology is expected to save an average wind farm £26m over its lifetime.
Inspection and repair of offshore wind turbine blades is carried out by human technicians working on ropes in extreme conditions. Such inspections can only take place during restricted windows when the weather is good, according to Tony Fong, engineering manager for operational performance at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, which is providing its engineering expertise and testing facilities to the project.
“Specialist rope access teams have to descend down each of the blades in order to inspect and maintain them,” said Fong. “The turbines also have to be shut down during this maintenance, which costs the industry money because the turbines aren’t generating [electricity] during this time.”
The daily use of crew transfer vessels is also expensive, he said.
The two-year project will be led by Cambridge-based non-destructive testing specialist Plant Integrity.
The robotic crew will consist of Thales’ Halcyon autonomous vessel, as well as a drone system being developed by researchers at Bristol University, and the six-legged crawling repair robot BladeBUG, invented by entrepreneur Chris Cieslak.
“There will be a level of communication and teamwork between these systems that hasn’t been done before,” said Fong.
A system for transporting, deploying and retrieving the blade crawling robot will be developed at Manchester University, while an artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to coordinate the mission and allow onshore personnel to analyse data transmitted by MIMRee is being developed at Royal Holloway University of London.
“The vessel will autonomously navigate its way safely to the wind turbines, and will then perform an inspection using a special camera, also developed by Thales,” said Fong. “This camera should be able to inspect the blade while the turbine is still rotating, allowing us to carry out a good level of inspection without losing any electricity generation.”
The on-board drone will then take off from the mothership, and carry out its own, closer visual inspection if needed, before going back to the vessel to pick up the crawling robot and place it on the turbine blade.
BladeBUG’s developer evaluated numerous types of robot for use in turbine inspection, but the complex shape of the blades, including their curvature and the addition of objects such as fin-shaped vortex generators, coupled with the need to travel from one side of a blade to the other, meant a legged robot was the best option, Fong said.
“The expectation is that the robot will be able to carry out more advanced inspections, such as high-resolution imaging and non-destructive sensing including ultrasound,” he said.
An electronic skin, developed by Wootzano, will “feel” the surface to collect data on the blade surface structure.
The robot will also be capable of carrying out basic maintenance tasks, such as cleaning and resurfacing the blades, thanks to a robotic arm developed by the Royal College of Art Robotics Laboratory.
“If there is minor damage to the paint surface on the blade, such as leading-edge erosion, the robot has the potential to go up and smooth out the surface, and apply a little bit of protective paint, to keep the turbine going in the most efficient manner,” Fong said.
Good to see NDE methods improving and developing for a difficult application. However, the repair aspect looks a lot more difficult. According the The Caithness Windfarm Information forum, blades are being shed increasingly commonly as more come into use, about 3800 / year last year. As blades have traveled over 1 mile, Finland now requires land-based windmills to be at least 2.5 km from property.
Some massive structural failures have also occurred, (less hazardous, but more expensive).
Wind generated power costs £ 140 / MWh on average compared with CCGTs at about £ 40 / MWh at present. The claimed lower future-costs are looking less likely as the O&M costs become clearer.
A great concept. I suppose there would be limitations, such as wind speed , which would not enable the drone to operate safely and accurately.
Where are these figures coming from Jack? According to BEIS and other sources, onshore wind now has the lowest LCOE of any form of new generation, at £62/MWh. CCGT with no CCS comes in at £66.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cost_of_electricity_by_source
Offshore wind is currently more expensive but is predicted to fall dramatically over the next decade as turbines continue to get bigger and deliver greater efficiency. Under the latest CfD round (announced today), offshore wind strike prices for 2023-2024 have been set at £56/MWh, falling to £53/MWh the following year.
As for quoting the Caithness Windfarm Information forum, I think that the website speaks for itself. It links to Facebook groups called ‘Wind Energy’s Absurd’ and ‘No Wind Turbines’, as well as another site called ‘Stop These Things’, where the tagline is ‘We’re not here to debate the wind industry, we’re here to DESTROY IT!’.