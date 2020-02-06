Rolls Royce Motor Cars doubles degree apprenticeships

Luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars is doubling the number of places available for its Sir Ralph Robins Degree Apprenticeship programme.

Part of the company’s wider apprenticeship scheme, the degree apprenticeship programme was set up in 2019. To complement practical training, candidates study to degree level, including BEng in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Chichester’s new Engineering & Digital Technology Park.

Apprentices receive practical training in the specialist craft skills required to build the luxury cars produced by the famous marque. They spend two to four years at the home of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Goodwood, West Sussex, working alongside the company’s craftspeople in assembly, woodshop, surface finish, leathershop, parts quality and total vehicle quality management.

According to the company, many apprentices go on to take up full-time employment, often progressing to senior supervisory, technical and management roles. The apprenticeship programme also enables candidates to acquire transferable skills, knowledge and qualifications that broaden their horizons and employment options, through formal vocational study at local further education colleges.

“Our Apprenticeship Programme is one of our greatest achievements, providing unique professional and personal development opportunities for talented people,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls Royce Motor Cars CEO. “I am delighted that so many of our previous apprentices are still with us and it is very satisfying to know that Rolls-Royce trained craftspeople are contributing to the wider success of British manufacturing.

“Our Degree Apprenticeships were created in 2019 to recognise the contribution to the business of Sir Ralph Robins, one of Rolls-Royce’s Non-Executive Directors. The response was phenomenal: the volume and quality of applications showed that this new pathway answered a real need.”

Candidates take part in a rigorous selection process designed to assess their individual strengths, aptitudes, personal qualities and potential. Successful applicants will join the company in August 2020. Applications for this year’s scheme close on March 15. Further details can be found here.

