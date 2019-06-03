Rolls-Royce explains problem with Trent 1000

Turbine blades were damaged by contact with polluted air, but the issue will not affect any other engines, company claims
Talking to journalists at a recent media presentation event, Rolls-Royce civil aerospace chief customer officer Dominic Horwood shed light on the causes of turbine blade cracking in the Trent 1000 gas turbine engine, which powers the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Cracking problems in the intermediate pressure (IPT) section of the turbine have plagued the engine since early 2016, five years after its launch. Unscheduled groundings of Trent 1000-powered aircraft cost Rolls-Royce some £450m last year, and Horwood said that addressing the problem was “the single most important issue” currently facing the company.
One of Rolls-Royce’s most important potential customers for Trent 1000, Air New Zealand, recently announced that it has opted for General Electric power-plants for a new batch of 787-10 airliners, although its 787-9 fleets still fly with Trent engines.
According to Horwood, the problem was caused by sulphurisation; a chemical process affecting the nickel alloy which comprises the IPT blades. “We are very confident that this problem will not occur in any of our other engines,” Horwood said. “This is confined to component level in the Trent 1000.”
The geometry around the root of the IPT blade concentrated air sucked in by the engine’s compressor system, which in some parts of the world (notably Asia) contained higher levels of sulphur-containing pollutants than the engine had been tested with. The temperatures within the IPT and some of the specialised coatings on the blade may have exacerbated the problem, Horwood said, producing air turbulence and local temperature increases that led to fatigue-like behaviour in the metal which resulted in cracking.
Because of the way engines are tested – inside enclosed buildings called test beds where the engines are suspended from ceiling gantries and run on the ambient air from the surroundings – this problem could not be foreseen, Horwood explained. “The issue is how to find such issues on the test bench, how to convince the engine it has been flying for years in, say, Asia,” he said.
Such contextual issues are increasingly incorporated intro Rolls-Royce’s development and design programmes, as well as its maintenance operations which – as most engines are leased under a package that includes aftercare – is an important part of the business.
“This is about learning,” Horwood said, “and we are already applying that learning in our Ultrafan future technology programme.”
Ultrafan, the next generation of Rolls-Royce large airliner engines to follow the Trent series, is seeing the building of Rolls-Royce’s largest ever test-bed on Derby civil aerospace campus.
If Asian “air” leads to problems of sulphurisation then might it not be a smart idea to
do testing in an Asian location – Singapore readily springs to mind.
Sad to day , but the best advert for General Electrics alternative 787 engine has been
the Trent engine itself.
I am not an engineer just a simple longstanding RR shareholder .
The costs and resources devoted to resolving the 1000’s problems
are not short of appalling – at last count equal to the annual R&D budget.
As a shareholder what really troubles me is the adverse effect that this engine
has had on the RollsRoyce reputation for excellence.
I can only hope for the sake of the company that Trent 1000 problems have not
infected the Trent XWB84/97/7000 programmes.
Testbeds are very large and expensive pieces of infrastructure, so it may well depend on financial factors.
As a Chartered Mechanical Engineer I can fully endorse the testing regime that RR undertook after all the Engine was given its Flight Certificate.
In service faults do occur, that simply is a fact, major disaster happen as a failure in service, the way we omit them going forward is to learn from experience and correct the fault.
It is a Brave individual who states they have never made an error or who has not learnt from one.
Best Regards
Ian Durdin
Very true Lee. I some ways the same problem we have with test results on cars. Test conducted in an test environment and not the real world. The Billion Pound question has to be what is ‘real world’. Ask a thousand people and you will get a thousand answers.
Having come from a technical environment, i can say finding the root cause of a problem can be difficult until you find the smoking gun. In this case multiple engines with evidence of the same problem and then try and find the common characteristic in this case the routes flown. They money and effort put in is just an extension of R&D as more is learnt over the life of technology than in its development.
Surely, the fact that RR has been prepared to commit such resources to solving the 1000’s problem, demonstrates their commitment to producing the finest engines flying!
Yes, OK, they’ve had a problem, but they’ve thrown their considerable expertise at solving that problem, and now their PR people ought to be making more out of the fix, and less about the problem. It’s all a matter of presentation. (GE have had their share of problems – as have Boeing . . . ) You just have to get people to see the issue in the right light.
(Methinks John Lee might be worrying about his dividends too much.)
Nice to see that a non-Engineer reads our blogs: if JL has friends and associates who are also not Engineers, please encourage them to do the same. I must say that as an Engineer (though as fellow bloggers will know, my field has always been textiles and associated machinery chemicals and processes) I was frankly amazed to read of the limitations in test and trials regimes applied to this class of prime mover? Functional textiles have always been recognised as being used in ‘hazardous’ circumstances and locations: and our testing regimes [sunlight, noxious gases, humidity, heat] are formative elements to our testing regimes? Is there a case for the entry into RR design teams of persons who are NOT well versed in the ways of aerospace: and who think the unthinkable. I seem to recall one lecturer who described how the Admiralty in the late 50s believed that everything on any vessel (including its the sea-going aircraft) had to be able to withstand ‘salt’ inclusion: even if the coatings which ensured this totally altered the air-flow characteristics of early jet engine intakes!
Also a shareholder and ex employee. Regrettably the T1000-TEN and the Trent 7000 have the same potentional to have the issue as they use the same parts. No excuse for sulphidation problem , it’s been around for decades and has affected other RR engines in the past. It needs adequate protective coating which is the solution belatedly. After all the Genex flies in the same atmosphere.
The Trent 7k has a large amount of parts which are the same as the Trent 1000, the XWB is very different and not affected.
The -97 variant of the engines will
Contain the same blades, the problems will be announced with the 7k in coming years if they cannot fix / hide the problem at the first engine shop visit
As someone who was involved as a consultant in the safety of the construction process inDerby, I believe that there is no way to test regarding the operation in polluted air. The problem has a long term causation and to test successfully would be to significantly wear the engine and take a long time. The best policy would be to determine a “safe” lifetime and operate an automatic replacement programme within the “safe” period.
You make me laugh at your simple fixes don’t you think that RR would of thought of that…. it’s the sulphur in the high atmosphere that amplifies the problem not ground level
Gents,
RR has a similar problem on some trent engines powering the 330. It’s called sulfidation (sounds similar!?) and causes cracks of the turbine blades root and finally blade separation with engine failure as consequence. I believe overall about 20 engines were affected Why is RR not referring to this? Glad to get a feedback on this, thanks
That would be the Trent 700; we’re not aware of any sulphidation issues on this but will contact RR for comment. The A330-neo will fly with Trent 7000, whivh began shipping last year.
I’m not an engineer but a lifelong supporter of British science and engineering. In layman’s terms is this a result of RR pushing technical boundaries with their products whilst the Americans stick to older but reliable technologies?
No; it seems more likely it’s an unfortunate quirk of the blade root design geometry.
What happens with today’s gas turbine engineers and specially engineering managers?
All three major manufacturers of aero engines have produced defective designs in the latter years…
Must be some kind of (monetary) malady: Design for profit, profit profit. (and end up wasting much more in the end). Ask Boeing for experience!