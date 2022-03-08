Rolls-Royce SMR to begin regulatory assessment

Rolls-Royce SMR has announced that its nuclear power plant design is entering the Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process with regulators.
The announcement is the most significant step yet in securing consent for the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) design to operate in the UK. It follows successful completion of the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy’s initial screening process.
The project’s regulators are the Office for Nuclear Regulation, the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales.
“Entering the GDA assessment process is another major milestone as we head at pace towards our goal of deploying a fleet of SMRs which will produce affordable, low carbon electricity — helping meet future energy demands and reach our net zero targets,” said Tom Samson, Rolls-Royce SMR CEO.
“The UK regulatory process is internationally recognised and respected. We welcome the scrutiny and challenge that goes into the assessment of our nuclear power plant design.”
Helena Perry, regulatory and safety affairs director added that Rolls-Royce SMR has a dedicated team with previous experience in GDA, licensing and permitting.
“We have a collaborative relationship with the UK regulators and are using all our experience and learning to move at pace through the GDA process,” she said.
The 470MW SMR draws on Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) technology used globally, but the company’s approach will see the reactor components built in factory conditions and assembled on site.
In response to the announcement, a Nuclear Industry Association spokesperson commented: “This is a vital step forward for British nuclear technology. The UK needs the Rolls-Royce SMR to strengthen our energy security and cut our dependence on gas as we move toward Net Zero.
“The SMR can also play an essential role in enhancing British industrial capability, creating tens of thousands of jobs, revitalising the nuclear skills base and boosting the green economic recovery.”
To succeed Rolls Royce SMR needs to deliver on time and to budget and to have a viable process for waste handling. IMO, these are the major concerns of the public, they need to be addressed.
Why does the UK find it so difficult to move quickly? Our governance, like our legal system, seems to live in a time-warp where it does not matter whether things progress as long as the system is used and the enforcers are well remunerated! We had a potential lead in SMRs …… but now….. we will soon be buying them from other countries.
I agree, there is a serious problem with risk aversion (economic risk) in this country. If it continues it means we will rarely be a the front of success, only followers.
The COVID vaccine is an example of when the risk of doing nothing was so high that the government was happy to sign contracts on several vaccines with obvious success. Shame we only act that way in a crisis
Jack.
Exactly the problem. Whilst other nations (China, Russia, US, etc.) are much further ahead or already have working systems we are obsessed with paper shuffling and no clear idea where funding will come from.
Part of the philosophy as to why SMRs could be cheaper is ‘economies of scale’, ie. we produce many to feed the market thus minimising the overall cost. This attribute is going to be totally lost, because of these delays, as our potential customers will have already bought their SMRs from elsewhere. We will be left with Rolls Royce only being able to manufacture maybe one overpriced SMR – another monument to our useless government.
This is really not difficult – they could move fast to funnel funds to their buddies for the Flu but cannot do the same for our strategic energy needs.