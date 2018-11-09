Safeguarding manufacturing in post-Brexit Britain

Both government and industry have a role to play in helping to develop and safeguard the manufacturing skills that the country will need after withdrawal from the EU, says the head of education and skills policy at EEF, Verity Davidge
The skills shortage within the manufacturing sector is well documented – with 29 per cent of vacancies in manufacturing currently considered hard to fill. We know from our own research that a lack of technical skills and an insufficient number of applicants are the key drivers behind this and the reason why three quarters of manufacturers have struggled to fill engineering roles in the past three years.
These are the challenges that manufacturers are facing now. Fast forward to a post-Brexit world and these difficulties will only worsen, with employers expecting access to the EU talent pool to be limited – although the extent of this limitation is still the great unknown. Already we have seen some worrying trends on EU migration – national figures showing numbers fall off a cliff after the EU referendum, and research by EEF finding more EU nationals leaving manufacturing businesses and fewer applying for job roles. With this in mind, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume the number of vacancies considered hard to fill will only rise in the post-Brexit world.
On average, EU nationals make up 11 per cent of the manufacturing workforce, typically recruited in plant, process and machine operative roles, skilled trades and associate and professional roles. Manufacturers then rely on EU nationals to fill skills gaps in low, mid and highly skilled posts.
For most, recruiting EU nationals is an organic progress with employers simply recruiting the best candidate for that particular job at the time, and not deliberately seeking EU talent.
Their ability do this has been the positive result of the flexibility provided by the principle of free movement of people, which has been a great success story and a fundamental building block of the EU. This is in stark contrast to the complexities and costs that UK employers face when attempting to recruit highly skilled workers from outside the EU.
At the same time, there are a number of other reasons why manufacturers employ EU nationals. At the top of that list, cited by almost two-thirds (64 per cent) of manufacturing employers, is an insufficient number of UK nationals applying for jobs within the industry. UK manufacturers are simply not receiving job applications from the domestic workforce. It’s not just a lack of volume from UK applicants, but also the quality of those candidates. A third of manufacturers say the skills they need cannot be found within the UK labour market. This chimes with other EEF research that continues to highlight the challenge the manufacturing industry faces in recruiting the right people with the right skills. Other cited reasons for recruiting EU workers include foreign language skills and the work ethic of EU nationals.
There is much government can do on the future EU migration system to safeguard the skills industries such as manufacturing need for the future. First and foremost, design a flexible migration system that allows employers to recruit EU nationals, at all skill and salary levels, until the domestic labour market is able to supply the quality and quantity of workers we need. There has been much talk about a future migration system allowing for highly skilled job roles and possibly concessions for some lower-skilled job roles – but what about technician-level roles? EngineeringUK estimates that 124,000 engineers and technicians with core engineering skills will be required each year until 2024 to meet demand – where will they come from?
Manufacturers can’t put all their hopes on a future UK migration system that meets their needs, however, they need to look at how they can drive up the skills base within the UK – and they are. In response to safeguarding the skills they need post-Brexit, almost four in 10 manufacturers are increasing their investment in apprenticeships. These have been ingrained within manufacturing businesses for decades. In fact, more companies are looking at using apprenticeships to up-skill existing staff, not just new recruits as well as offering apprenticeships outside of engineering.
Manufacturers are also making a conscious effort to hold on to older workers with specialist skills. They are introducing new initiatives and adopting patterns of working that better suit their ageing demographic.
Other actions include increasing graduate programmes, looking to recruit employees from other sectors and industries with transferable skills and increasing training budgets for existing staff. However, manufacturers cite frustrations with the UK’s education and skills landscape – patchy training provision, poor careers provision, a lack of parity of esteem between technical and academic education.
Whilst government and industry is working together to plug the skills gaps once and for all, what is clear is that we can’t just switch off the tap when it comes to accessing the EU talent pool in the future. Much of the work manufacturers are doing to drive up the skills base will take time, and we won’t be replacing like-for-like with newly trained UK workers likely to entering the labour market at more junior roles. What we need is a balance – a flexible migration system and a responsive education and skills system. That’s the magic formula for fixing the skills gap.
Verity Davidge is head of education and skills policy at EEF
Currently engaged in looking for my next post, I haven’t seen any job ads which say that training will be given to the right candidates. Manufacturers may be investing in apprenticeships, but they need to signal to potential candidates for other jobs that they are flexible instead of wanting the exact skills on a plate. One challenge for the worker these days is that skills have specialised and deepened, such that if you are familiar with certain software packages, say, or a skillset such as CFD, that limits you as a candidate for work using other software or in a related modelling field (as an example).
Cut the number of humanities slots for students at Universities – ramp up the numbers of free places of engineers and nurses.. We have far far too many departments of ‘education’, ‘politics’ and ‘psychology’, to name a few..
Perhaps we should be focussing less on getting people degrees and more on the actual manipulative and hands on skills, machinery operation and so on. Our education system is built around getting people into arts or clean hands based further education. The majority of jobs do not require a degree but practical skils, which is especially true for production line workers. We produce far more graduates than we need and then suffer from the unfulfilled expectations of those people along with the burden of their very long term loans. If we wish to create more engineers then we need to remove barriers to training, and re-create the old apprenticeship sytems where people were taught the basic skills, and then if they wished or were able go onto more theoretical training as their developing careers evolved. Theory is much easier to assimilate and teach based around practical knowledge instead of the other way around. Apprentices are productive and therefore more economically active helping out the rest of society at the same tome as learning.
Another issue that is less apparent is the tendency for ‘silo’ training. I recall during my apprenticeship where were given a very good grounding across several disciplines comparing our progress with US compatriots. While they knew a great deal about a few limited subjects they did not have our depth of knowledge. With the increased sophistication of modern systems and greatly improved materials science knowledge the tendency for siloing is increasing, and the only way to avoid this is to expose trainees and existing skilled workers to lifelong learning. The days ofskilled workers hand making or assembling things from small components are diminishing, though often necessary for prototyping, and nowadays we see more assemblies of systems and sub-systems, often themselves built by machine. So different skills are needed at both a production and maintenance level, especially when fault finding and therefore much greater awareness of system wide issues is needed. This demands a much wider set of experiences than can be taught and is only gained through a lifetimes working, often across disciplines. A lask of systems appreciation is usually the cause of the unforeseen consequences when something has gone wrong, either a societal problem or some technical disaster. This is where the conundrum of being over-qualified and therefore unemployable becomes an issue. The over qualified have a much greater ability to see beyond the initial paradigm and instead of being a threat to the management hierarchy it brings much greater ability to avoid things going wrong, because they can see and understand more of what can go wrong, at the expense of the initial cherished plan or ideal. Which never goes down well of course! This probably illustrates the problem we have in British Society, where as an Engineer we have a duty to point out potential consequences of a course of action and therefore run a great risk of beeing seen as negative. Which is of course not the case, as we end up identifying issues that only strategic management can resolve or answer.
You can dream on with the sheer incompetence and stupidity of this government. Their only interest is in the financial sectors. They have no plans and no ideas. Everything concerning what to do post brexit concerning manufacturing and research has been written on the back of a fag packet lodged down the back of a sofa.
Are skills not just the way that old technologies are kept going?
Apart from possibly ‘skills’ in R&D – which is really the intellectual pursuit of knowledge without having a fixed end point that may result in ground breaking innovations (laser & transistors. Graphene TBD). This knowledge may transcend the present. Intellectual pursuits are something many readers of The Engineer seem to object to.
Skills, unless someone can show me otherwise do not really impact productivity. New technologies, by their nature, require learning of skills developed through the use and appreciation of that new technology, close to that technology, not through college based so called learning of what has happened & the way things are done in the present in the past.
This has to be one of the biggest plus points of Brexit.
Even the EEF acknowledging that this country will now have to return to a policy of nurturing, training & retaining our own engineers. This philosophy has been sorely neglected over the last 50 years when employers have been quite content to accept workers from other sources, some of which were of dubious quality and lacking in engineering expertise. But the attraction was (and still is) they came cheap and there was no training cost.
Now perhaps we can eventually return to a stable system where our engineers of the future are properly trained in relevant disciplines to a high level of competence and recover the lost ground of the last few decades.
I am not decrying the fact that we have produced some highly competent engineers over the last few decades but these have been few and insufficient in quantity, due in part to the fact that much of our engineering base has been bought and transferred to other lands.
Hopefully now we will be able to remedy the situation and repair the damage caused by corporate greed.