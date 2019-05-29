Satellite Catapult extends programme with southern unis

Portsmouth and Exeter universities will continue to act as lead organisations for the Satellite Applications Catapult’s Regional Centres of Excellence programme.

The programme brings together academia, industry and government to enhance the use of satellite data and technologies in the South-West and South Coast regions, including satellite remote sensing, navigation and communications projects. Backed by the UK Space Agency, the partnership has been running successfully for the past three years and has now been extended to March 2022.

“From Portsmouth to Penzance, south and southwest England have an incredible industrial heritage and great potential to continue to thrive in the growing space industry,” said Catherine Mealing-Jones, director of growth at the UK Space Agency.

“Through these renewed Centres of Excellence, alongside our business incubation programme, we’re ensuring that the regions have a strong future in jobs, innovation and growth in line with the government’s modern Industrial Strategy.”

As well as promoting growth in the region, the programme hopes to help address challenges that are particular to the south coast and southwest, such as improving limited rural connectivity, appropriately disseminating health data and supporting the Blue Economy. The partnerships exist to support the region’s ambitions to capture a share of the high-tech jobs to be created in space businesses and academic departments across the UK.

“In this second phase we will support targeted projects based on three core topics of Transport and Logistics, Autonomous Systems, and Offshore Assets,” said Portsmouth University’s Professor Adrian Hopgood, director of the South-Coast Centre of Excellence.

Stuart Martin, CEO at Satellite Applications Catapult added: “The Centres of Excellence have become an integral and high-profile presence within the space community in the UK over the last three years, and we are delighted that these partnerships have been extended. Their success demonstrates the ambition of the organisations involved, and the ongoing commitment of both the Catapult and the UKSA to the growth of the UK space sector.”

