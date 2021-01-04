Scottish hydrogen train to debut at Glasgow’s COP26

A consortium of engineering and technology firms is building Scotland’s first hydrogen powered train, which is set to be ready for Glasgow’s COP26 climate conference in November.
Based at the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, the team will convert a former ScotRail Class 314 car passenger train into a fully certified, production-ready hydrogen train. The consortium has been assembled by Scottish Enterprise, Transport Scotland and the University of St Andrew’s Hydrogen Accelerator in an effort to boost the Scottish rail supply chain and advance green technology in the sector.
Project lead Arcola Energy will develop the hydrogen powertrain – based on its existing A-Drive platform – from its planned new Scottish facility in Dundee. The company will be responsible for all hydrogen fuel cell system engineering, as well as design and integration, and project demonstration.
“Hydrogen traction power offers a safe, reliable and zero-carbon alternative for Scotland’s rail network,” said Dr Ben Todd, CEO of Arcola Energy.
“The hydrogen train project is an excellent opportunity for industry leaders in hydrogen, rail engineering and safety to collaborate with Scottish technology providers to develop a deployment ready solution. We are delighted to be working with Scottish Enterprise, Transport Scotland and the Hydrogen Accelerator, to support Scotland’s strategy to make passenger railways emission free by 2035.”
Alongside Arcola Energy, the consortium also includes engineering consultancy Arup, who will provide specialist rail engineering expertise for technical concepts, high-level design and safety strategy. The company’s Edinburgh office will work with the Hydrogen Accelerator to chart the route to mainline deployment of hydrogen powered trains across Scotland. Abbott Risk Consulting will provide specialist product development compliance and health and safety management, while AEGIS Certification Services will deliver third party safety certification and compliance verification.
“With Scotland’s focus on achieving net zero emissions by 2035 and rail playing a leading role in this, hydrogen offers a safe, reliable and zero carbon alternative to other forms of rail propulsion,” said Clare Lavelle, Scotland Energy business lead at Arup.
“This project is not only a crucial step in helping us understand the practical challenges of using hydrogen traction power on our railways, but an example of the type of investment Scotland needs to take advantage of the opportunity to build a secure, flexible, cost effective and zero carbon energy network.”
Following demonstrations at COP26 in November 2021, the train will serve as a development platform for technology providers and academics, as Scottish Enterprise and the Hydrogen Accelerator explore opportunities for the country’s hydrogen-enabled low carbon strategy.
How much energy is required to make Hydrogen? For every KW of energy used to make Hydrogen how many KW’s of energy can be released and used from the Hydrogen produced?
I was looking for a bit of technical engineering detail. Disappointed!
Can someone tell me how if you take an electric train and convert it to hydrogen power, it becomes a greener form of transport? Can electric trains not use electricity from renewable sources?
Terrific photo of the Kelpies. The train looks a bit like a Trojan horse, on its way to gather buckets-full of tax payers money no doubt. To convert electricity (or natural gas) to hydrogen then convert it back to power seems very foolish; an expensive and complex form of energy storage it appears.
This is another distraction. Hydrogen will need to be generated (how and at what cost at the point of use on the train?), supply, storage, handling and distribution elements will need to be in place and paid for (often forgotten) and that is before the conversion costs.
The use of electric power on trains generated from a multitude of inputs is a much more credible option. Lowering the cost of wiring up would be a more credible long term option
This whole operation smacks of grandstanding to develop a technology for which there is a very limited application.
What next? Bionic sago?
Is it worth it?
Definitely cheaper to build and run with a gas engine (or converted diesel to dual fuel) on carbon neutral biogas. With H2 injection into the biogas digester more methane (probably carbon negative) can be produced.
The alternative is small electric battery / ultra-capacitor with quick charging on an occasional short stretch of overhead or pickup when stopped in town. Batteries improving so charging rate and distance between charging is increasing.
Agree with your comment SP.
Can only guess that the Consortium is using any available old and suitable train to demonstrate their proposed method for incorporating hydrogen as an energy source within a novel but feasible transmission system.
From there we could expect tests, trials and modifications to provide an efficient and viable working system.
It is to be used to replace diesel trains – not for use on electrified lines.
Hi Steerpike, the switch from overhead electric to onboard hydrogen doesn’t necessarily make a train “greener”, that depends on the carbon intensity of the electricity supply and the hydrogen supply and the relative efficiency. What the conversion to hydrogen does is enable zero emissions electric propulsion in places where it is not cost effective or practical, or timely to deploy overhead cables or battery-only. Thus, with appropriately sourced hydrogen, we can have more track-kilometers of zero emissions railway faster
There appears to be a small mistake, in Clare Lavelle’s quote it claims that Scotland aims to be carbon neutral by 2035. I’m pretty sure it’s 2045.
If it’s 2035 then that is definitely cause for celebration because then maybe we do stand a chance of stopping climate change 🙂