Deadline for Semta skills awards extended until 11th December

The deadline for the Semta skills awards – one of industry’s most prestigious celebrations of engineering skills – has been extended until 11th December

The awards, which is organised by employer-led skills body Semta, celebrates the talented individuals and companies that make engineering one of the UK’s highest skilled sectors. The competition awards prizes across 14 categories – all celebrating outstanding examples of the development of engineering skills, and the impact that these skills have had.

The competition is open to entries from both individuals and companies of all sizes working within the UK’s advanced manufacturing and engineering sectors.

Entries close at midnight on the 11th December 2019 and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony held on the 19th March at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue.

