Sheffield Forgemasters sets sights on Sizewell C

Sheffield Forgemasters has joined a group of companies intent on supplying large-scale gigawatt nuclear projects across the UK.

To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed outlining the company’s intent to supply Sizewell C. The agreement will see Sheffield Forgemasters provide specialised qualification components for the project with potential longer-term opportunities for collaboration on future European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) projects in the UK.

Through this new partnership, Sheffield Forgemasters will join the Sizewell C Consortium, an organisation of over 200 businesses across the nuclear and construction supply chain that is preparing to mobilise onto Sizewell C as the construction of Hinkley Point C draws to a close.

This is said to build on three previous MoUs signed by the Sizewell C Consortium with Wales, the North of England and East of England, which is expected to put over £7.2bn into the supply chain and create 70,000 job opportunities throughout the construction of Sizewell C.

In a statement, David Bond, CEO of Sheffield Forgemasters, commented: “Joining the Sizewell C Consortium marks a positive step forward for our business and unites two strategically significant industries at the forefront of driving clean energy growth opportunities for Britain.

“We will be manufacturing qualification components in order to join the supply chain for Sizewell C, with the eventual aim, to supply components into the build. If we can secure supply into the UK’s nuclear fleet, we can continue to invest in our workforce, provide local high-skilled job opportunities, and re-shore nuclear manufacturing for the UK fleet.”

The announcement is expected to provide a boost to the British steel industry, which has experienced pressure due to international competition and high domestic costs.

Cameron Gilmour, Spokesperson for the Sizewell C Consortium, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sheffield Forgemasters into the Sizewell C Consortium. With a long history of supporting British infrastructure builds, their knowledge and expertise will be valuable in driving forward our ability to deliver new large-scale nuclear, with Sizewell C as the next project in line.”