Sheffield led hub to drive UK manufacturing electrification expertise  

A new University of Sheffield led hub that combines expertise in electrical machines and manufacturing is aiming to put the UK at the forefront of the global electrification revolution.

The £28m EPSRC Future Electrical Machines Manufacturing Hub which is underpinned by a £10m award from EPSRC, has been launched to drive UK expertise in the manufacturing techniques required to design and develop the electrical systems that are driving developments across sectors including automotive, aerospace and renewable energy.

Through the hub, which is led by the University of Sheffield’s Faculty of Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), researchers will work with industrial partners including Rolls Royce, Airbus, Siemens, Gamesa, GKN Aerospace, McLaren and Dyson on solving the challenges that will enable UK industry to manufacture electrical machines at an appropriate cost and with the right levels of flexibility and quality. Academic partners include Newcastle University and the Advanced Forming Research Centre in Strathclyde.

Commenting on the launch of the hub, industry minister Richard Harrington said: “This investment brings together world-class researchers and leading manufacturing firms to help revolutionise how key industries like steel operate in the future. These developments will help us build a smarter, greener and more efficient manufacturing sector in the UK which is a key part of our modern Industrial Strategy to harness the opportunities of clean growth creating more high-skilled jobs.

Prof Keith Ridgway, founder and executive dean of the AMRC, said: “The Hub will play a crucial role in addressing key challenges around the manufacture of electrical machines and we’re delighted to be part of a strong, collaborative team whose combined talents and capabilities are at the very cutting edge of advanced technologies and digital manufacturing research. Electric machine design, performance and manufacture is an exciting area to work in and one which requires the strength of each of the partners if UK industry is to overcome these challenges and deliver on increasing electrification in UK manufacturing.”

The Hub will also play a role in addressing the skills shortage in electrical machine design and their manufacture, with some 30 allied PhDs projects sponsored by a combination of the host universities and industrial partners dovetailing with the Hub’s seven-year research programme.