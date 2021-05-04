Sixth annual Collaborate To Innovate Awards open for entries

Collaborate To Innovate (C2I) – The Engineer magazine’s annual search for the UK’s most innovative, collaborative engineering projects is now open for entries.

Now in its sixth year, C2I – which is sponsored by Babcock International Group – was launched to uncover and celebrate great examples of engineering collaboration – a dynamic critical to addressing many of the challenges and problems faced by society.

The competition is open to innovative technology led projects which are underpinned by collaboration between two or more separate organisations and which have had, or are likely to have, a positive impact in their area of application.

Entries are invited from projects addressing challenges across eight categories, including automotive; aerospace, defence and security; information, data and connectivity; healthcare and medical; energy and environment; and manufacturing technology.

Entries will be judged by a panel of industry leaders including Dr Jon Hall, chief innovation and technology officer at Babcock International; Alan Newby, director of aerospace technology and future programmes at Rolls-Royce; Samantha Francis – EPSRC Deputy Director- Research Base; John Halton, director for business and industry at Engineering UK; Professor Andy Wright, director of strategic technology at BAE Systems; and Rosa Wilkinson, communications director at HVM Catapult.

This year’s competition is supported by EPSRC , EngineeringUK, and The Engineering Council and sponsored by Babcock, HVM Catapult and PTC. For sponsorship enquiries contact Justyn.gidley@markallengroup.com

The closing date for entries is midnight on 3rd September and the winners will be revealed in early 2022 during a week-long virtual celebration and – COVID restrictions permitting – at a live event in central London.

For more information visit http://awards.theengineer.co.uk