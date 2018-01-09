This week’s poll: ‘smart cars’ as consumer electronics

What’s your opinion of the automotive industry’s latest steer?

The start of the year heralds the consumer electronics industry’s biggest showcase, the CES exhibition in Las Vegas, and a marked trend in recent years is for more and more automotive companies — both established names and newcomers — to pitch up with their latest wares. Once the epitome of the heavier end of the manufacturing industry, it seems that the automotive sector increasingly sees its products as merging with the consumer electronics sector, and new smart-car maker Byton, launching a new vehicle yesterday, stated that it believes car buyers will soon select new vehicles in the same way that people choose a new mobile phone, based more on the operating system and the available software capabilities than its performance on the road.

All of which is starting to put us in mind of the old idiom of setting the cart before the horse.

We’d like to know what Engineer readers think of the trend of convergence between consumer electronics and automotive. Is the current preoccupation with fitting vehicles to lifestyle just over complicating and creating more things to go wrong? Is this trend an inevitable offshoot of electrification and the influx of IT into cars? Have cars always been a connected to lifestyle, making this just part of a decades-long trend? Are we due a backlash?

