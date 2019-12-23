Smart Grid Cybersecurity 2020 | 24-26 March | Berlin, Germany

Drawing together utility cybersecurity leaders to review the latest prevention and detection implementation case-studies. Discussions focus on raising the profile and impact of the CISO, working collaboratively with suppliers to develop cybersecurity solutions, and ensuring all grid vulnerabilities are effectively addressed as sensor deployment, DER integration and EV deployment takes hold. Utilities will be provided with a solid roadmap for boosting cyber- resilience, staying ahead of the threat landscape, and fully preparing with a robust recovery and response strategy.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/SGCS20ENGL