UK auto industry calls for clear zero emission HGV plan

UK auto industry trade body The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has called on government to work with industry to develop a clear plan to enable the transition to zero emission HGVs before committing to an end-of-sale date for fossil-fuelled trucks.
All of Europe’s major truck manufacturers have agreed that new HGVs will be fossil fuel-free by 2040, and are investing billions in new powertrains to replace diesel, but at present there is no clear technology that can provide full zero emission operations for all weights and uses of HGVs.
According to analysis from the SMMT published in a new report Fuelling the Fleet the commercial, technological and operational barriers currently associated with new technologies such as batteries and hydrogen meant that in 2020, only 0.2 per cent of HGVs were alternatively fuelled. Passenger cars reached this proportion in 2007.
Battery electric van usage, meanwhile, reached 0.3 per cent in 2020 – the same proportion as cars in 2019. Uptake rates for electric vans have continued to grow rapidly, reflecting how battery power can effectively replace fossil fuels in this vehicle class, but just 2.6 per cent of new vans registered between January and July 2021 were battery electric vehicles (BEVs), compared to 8.2 per cent of cars.
Whilst a number of established manufacturers have already brought a range of fossil fuel-free HGVs and vans to market, SMMT is now calling on government to develop a roadmap that will support UK manufacturers and suppliers to accelerate this transition.
One of the biggest barriers to uptake is infrastructure, claims SMMT. In the absence of a dedicated public HGV charging network, the only operators currently able to make the switch are those who can afford to invest in expensive depot infrastructure. The European automotive trade body ACEA forecasts that by 2030, the UK will need 8,200 public HGV charging points, equivalent to more than two new charge points opening every single day until the end of the decade. Alternative technological solutions, such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, face an even tougher challenge with only 11 refuelling locations across the country.
Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “The industry is committed to be fossil fuel-free, but there is not yet a clear technology path for every weight class and every use case. Before it sets a deadline for the sector, the government must support the technological development and market proposition and provide the right framework, so hauliers don’t defer their decarbonising decision to the last minute. Plans before bans is the key.”
Like before on the previous debate about battery powered HGVs, I don’t understand why we aren’t looking to rail and just using HGVs or LCVs for the last few miles. Not only is it difficult technologically to have a zero emission HGV, we are currently experiencing an ever increasing driver shortage. If we gear our rail infrastructure up for considerable quantities of freight again, the zero emissions targets become much simpler and we need fewer drivers.
Problem solved with today’s technology!
Or am I missing something?
From the Systems Engineering viewpoint, the fundamental question is: “what’s the requirement ?” Until that is addressed, any solution is going to be sub optimal, at best.
And the three major, outstanding, issues that haven’t, to date, been addressed will impact the way forward:
> Battery development and disposal and the impact of rare and polluting materials;
> Non green hydrogen – any zero emissions plan cannot succeed unless this is tackled;
> UK electrical infrastructure is incapable of supporting most zero emissions plans.
IMO – The SMMT is right to be concerned, their zero emissions plans are currently unachievable.
Yes Ben, you are missing something! Rail infrastructure is sparse in many areas of Britain. We will still need lots of drivers to get goods to and from the rail heads. These goods will therefore need to be multi-handled. These transfers add considerably to the journey times. Rail is rigid and inflexible and there is only one train on a piece of track at any one time with significant separation distances between them. Rail infrastructure is very manpower heavy and obstructions, breakdowns cannot be worked around or readily diverted. Rail has its place, but the ‘last few’ miles can be considerable. Consider why the transport industry migrated to lorries and roads in the first place! It may be that we need to move to more rail freight as part of the mix particularly for long haul, ie several hundred mile journeys, but what is really needed as this article suggests is a radical overhaul of the energy infrastructure. Rail will not be able to take the place of much haulage for a very long time to come. And once we get a viable electricity/hydrogen infrastructure rail’s place will revert to where it is now. While the rail vehicles may be fuel efficient means of transport on their own, overall on a door to door basis it is hopelessly inefficient, unless we as a society get used to long delivery times and a far less mobile population.
The current noise about a shortage of drivers reflects a long term tacit acceptance of a long term declining rail participation in domestic freight other than long heavy and slow trains deemed to be the only traffic type rail can compete for. The rail system has been systematically pillaged in terms of route reductions, the removal of crossing points, sidings and terminals leading to excessive roundabout routes which are non-competitive with road freight.
All of this is sitting on top of a rail system which is characterized by a high cost base and low asset productivity together with inappropriate products or services which are not attractive in the face of aggressive and competent road based competition. Rail was excessively dependent on high volume low value bulk flows. The demise of coal quickly deleted many of these flows plus profits. High value time sensitive logistics traffic is much more demanding and requires a wholly different approach in terms of product, services, pricing, availability and competence.
Rail is a very energy efficient and low polluting mode of transport. Shippers are seeking green alternatives but there is precious little evidence of the train operators chasing traffic they could win over from road transport on a sustained basis on merit. The big train model is effectively self limiting and precludes access to markets driven by other imperatives. A recent UK government sponsored project identified major potential for rail to seize domestic traffic within Britain but this demanded some fundamental changes to train technologies, operational and commercial positioning. It can be done.
Nick, the UK seems to be a nation of hauliers (not shopkeepers), but stand at a station in mainland Europe and you’ll see loads of freight going past. The UK transport industry migrated to road, but much of Europe still relies on rail and even river. What about those massive trains in the US too? The population of Germany is 23% bigger than the UK, yet they haul over 6.5 times the tonne kilometres of the UK on rail despite the area of their country being only 40% bigger.
In terms of transfer handling times, the container idea used on ships could significantly reduce that, or they could be roll on roll off with built-in charging. Rather than HS2 we ought to be getting freight off the manpower heavy road infrastructure.