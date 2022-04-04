MTC joins Space Energy Initiative for in-orbit solar

The Manufacturing Technology Centre is set to play a leading role in the UK’s new Space Energy Initiative, which is aiming to develop in-space solar energy technology.
Backed by the government, the SEI consortium plans to develop a Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) demonstrator by 2030, with a commercial system in place by the middle of the century. Large arrays of solar panels would harvest the Sun’s rays in-orbit, with satellites beaming the energy back to Earth via microwaves. While the concept of SBSP has been around since the 1980s, the radio frequency (RF) technology to transfer the energy has not been mature enough until now.
Skyrora opens rocket engine testing facility
UK to develop facility for testing extra-terrestrial samples
Despite recent advances in RF capabilities, the project is still being billed as a moonshot by Westminster, its success dependent on multiple cutting-edge technologies working in harmony. According to the MTC, the project will rely on robotic and automated assembly, teleoperations, remote control and connectivity, as well as emerging digital tools such as computer vision. The MTC’s role will be to support the development of these technologies, as well as upskill UK engineers and identify gaps in the requisite supply chains.
“We are proud to be a founding member of the SEI as well as taking a lead in the development of UK industry and supply chain capability,” said Shan Dulanty, chief engineer at the MTC.
“To achieve net zero we must develop new, renewable energy generation technologies that deliver continuous clean power. Space-based solar power is the concept of harvesting solar energy in space and beaming it to earth. This could provide a substantial percentage of the UK’s energy needs in the future.”
The SEI is co-chaired by Fraser Nash Consultancy and the Satellite Applications Catapult. Alongside the MTC, other founding partners include Airbus, the Energy Systems Catapult, Innovate UK, Lockheed Martin, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and several UK universities.
Back on Earth, Nottingham University’s Rights Lab has recently published a report warning on the human costs of solar as demand for renewable energy increases. ‘The Energy of Freedom’?: Solar energy, modern slavery and the Just Transition explores how demand for things like the polysilicon used in solar panels and cobalt for lithium-ion batteries risks driving a boom in forced labour.
While the potential human toll of such a situation is obvious and needs to be addressed urgently, the report also notes how it could impact the energy transition, with the solar market potentially splitting into ‘slavery-free’ and ‘slave-made’ value-chains that could raise costs and impede decarbonisation.
“The solar energy sector urgently needs a ‘roadmap’ to address modern slavery risks if it is to be seen as ‘the energy of freedom’,” said Nottingham University’s Professor James Cockayne, lead author of the study.
“The industry needs a clear plan to transition rapidly to slavery-free supply-chains, or those buying ‘slavery-free’ solar may simply end up cross-subsidising slave-made solar energy sold by the same suppliers to other customers. Whether solar energy will prove to be ‘the energy of freedom’ for consumers alone, or also for workers and producer communities, is yet to be decided.”
One has to wonder if three large equidistant solar farms around the equator in suitable desert regions would produce electicity 24 hours a day at a fraction of the cost and complexity?
How much more energy can we get per area in orbit vs on the ground? 5 times, 10 times? Are we suddenly running out of surface on the planet for solar panels?
Solar energy beamed to earth is a stupidly overly expensive dangerous waste of money. Just put more solar panels on the surface of the earth. Even if the UK is running out of land there is a huge ocean just to the west that would be cheaper to install, maintain and get energy back from. It would be lower pollution to put them there too.
It’s hard to believe anyone thinks solar energy is in anyway cost effective at the moment or for the forseeable future!
Space technology and science investment by national government is appropriate – and necessary – but if the present government wants a ‘moonshot’ maybe it should start with making sure kids don’t go hungry, and leave the hyper-speculative stuff to commercial motives with more money than real sense.
Another mega project launched with massive triumphalism. I wonder if we will ever hear about it again once the financials kick in. I can only assume a collective attack on the cooking sherry or metal polish.
Do we really need more energy passing through the atmosphere?
Robin Brand: https://www.armystudyguide.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/b1_2450.jpg – but at least your comment makes it clear that in space, the sun never sets 🙂
The planet is getting warmer because it can’t lose heat into space fast enough. Are we really sure that importing more energy from space is really going to help matters?
With all of the realisable and essential technologies in need of support and, more importantly, scarce Engineering skills, this is silly, it’s positively harmful.
I am not convinced that the laundry list of expensive technologies that the MTC is proposing will be the way forward in construction of ultra-thin films/foils required for large lightweight structures .
However of more, possible, importance is the safety issue of reception. I believe that the power density of normal sun-light is 1000 W/m^2, at altitude, as opposed to < 400 W/m^2 at ground; but the safety limit for microwaves is < 100W/m^2,
Thus 1 MW would require a square kilometre (of Rectenna – each of length around 5cm – So an array of 50000 x 50000 – not sure of cost). And 10GW would require a square 100 kilometres (for safety).
I know that, in New Zealand, they were experimenting with microwave transmission of power – but focussed and collimated – and with detection/shut-off when animals flew through beam (i.e. much higher power densities).
Obviously reception at high power densities could be achieved in areas were no people were living (or animals) – or it could be militarised…(with, effectively, lower cost receivers?)