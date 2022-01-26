Standard Gas raises £17.6m to push forward energy-from-waste tech

Standard Gas Technologies has raised £17.6m, a funding boost that will accelerate commercialisation of the company’s SG100 energy-from-waste technology.

The company is also in the process of launching Carbon Char Store, its newly formed carbon removals sales and marketing arm.

In a statement, David Whitmarsh, Standard Gas’ CEO said: “Having previously raised £30m to develop and prove our technology, this new investment is enabling us to move into a phase of full-scale commercial manufacture and onto licensing of our SG100 technology. We’re already in advanced discussions with sector-leading global companies interested in buying our plants or our power, licensing our technology, or in partnering for renewable transport fuels, hydrogen production, and potentially replacement fuels. We are seeing similar responses to our Carbon Char Store, which will market and sell our carbon removals.”

Standard Gas’ SG100 Advanced Thermal Cracking technology transforms a range of non-recyclable and hazardous wastes into syngas and biochar. Tar-free, the company’s syngas, which achieved End of Waste certification from the UK’s Environment Agency, can be used to generate electricity and heat, or processed via methanation into transportation fuels, chemical feedstock or for injection into the grid. Coupled with electrolysis or via reformation, the SG100 can reportedly generate between 650 tonnes and 3,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year. The co-product biochar captures and removes carbon when used in sequestering applications such as soil enhancer or as a construction aggregate.

“Our technology is truly transformational,” said Ed Falkman, Standard Gas’ executive chairman. “It captures carbon while simultaneously generating clean, renewable energy. We have a way to harness the energy in the rich resources society currently discards, removing carbon to help protect the planet. Today, most end-of-life and non-recyclable wastes are burnt or buried, adding to environmental issues and atmospheric CO 2 . Our technology provides a low-cost, sustainable alternative to landfill and incineration.”

The company’s first SG100 plant is under construction following successful trials of its commercial-scale demonstration plant in Cambridgeshire. Said to be capable of processing 48,000 tonnes of waste a year, the SG100 can generate an average of 40,000MW hours of power and, dependent on feedstock, remove up to 16,000 tonnes of CO 2 e. With a small footprint, the plant can be deployed in a modular manner, making it rapidly scalable for a range of end-use applications.

Carbon Char Store (CCS) has been established to manage the marketing and sales of Standard Gas’ carbon removals, based on the sequestration of its biochar.