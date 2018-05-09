The search is on for the UK’s most inspiring examples of STEM engagement with schools

As part of its annual Collaborate To Innovate awards initiative The Engineer magazine is on the look out for the UK’s most inspiring and effective examples of engineering engagement with schools.

The Engineer’s special Young Innovator prize, which is supported by Engineering UK will go to an organisations, initiatives or individuals that are able to demonstrate excellence in educational outreach.

Entries are invited from industry partners, STEM organisations or schools, and may refer to either a specific stand-alone project or a longer-term collaborative relationship aimed at inspiring students about the world of engineering.

Commenting on the award The Engineer’s editor Jon Excell said: “Inspiring the next generation of engineers remains one of industry’s most pressing concerns, and engagement with school-age students is widely viewed as one of the most important and effective ways of achieving this. This prize will spotlight some of the UK’s most successful examples of this engagement in action.”

The Young Innovator trophy is part of The Engineer’s Collaborate To Innovate Awards competition, which aims to uncover and celebrate the UK’s most innovative collaborative engineering projects.

The competition will also be awarding prizes to innovative and collaborative projects across areas including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, health, energy & environment, information and connectivity, and defence

A team of expert judges will select winners in each category. These will be announced at an exclusive VIP reception in London on 18th September 2018.

The deadline for entries is 28th May, 2018

C2I 2018 is supported by organisations including the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), Engineering UK, and Frazer Nash Consultancy.