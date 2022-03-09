StoreDot unveils roadmap for XFC roll-out

StoreDot has unveiled 100inX, the company’s strategic technology roadmap aimed at delivering batteries capable of charging 100 miles of range on a two-minute charge.

The Israeli company said it is also on target to produce its silicon-dominant anode XFC (extreme fast charging) lithium-ion cells at scale by 2024. These will be capable of delivering 100 miles of range in five minutes of charge.

In parallel, StoreDot said it is at the advanced stages of developing semi-solid-state technologies which will further improve the batteries by 40 per cent over four years, delivering 100 miles of charge time three minutes and be mass production ready by 2028.

100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 – silicon dominant XFC, semi solid state and full solid state batteries – will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.

In a statement, Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO said: “It’s absolutely crucial that we give global automotive manufacturers a clear, realistic and hype-free roadmap for the introduction of our fast-charging battery technologies. After intense development of our silicon-dominant chemistries we will be mass-production ready by 2024, delivering a transformative product that will overcome the major barrier to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles – charging times and range anxiety.

“However, we are committed to a rapid transition to a cleaner, zero-emissions world and our strategic technology roadmap extends long after 2024, where each milestone represents an impressive performance improvement – a major impact on the driver’s experience. We are also progressing with our semi-solid state battery aiming for its production at scale by 2028, which will demonstrate a better charging experience for EV drivers in terms of miles per minute of charging.

“Our ultimate goal though, and one that is now absolutely in our grasp, is to produce cells that will revolutionise charging times, achieving 100 miles of range in only two minutes. This breakthrough performance that was once considered impossible – is achievable with StoreDot’s technology in just 10 years from now.”

StoreDot’s charging cells will be available in pouch and 4680 family formats, which the company said are favoured by most global car manufacturers.

Work on the XFC cells has been undertaken in collaboration with experts from Israel, the UK, the US and in China and ‘100in5’ cells are currently being tested by a number of automotive OEMs.