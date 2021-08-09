Subcon – 14 – 16 September 2021

Subcon, The Engineer Expo and Manufacturing Management Show

Dates: 14 – 16 September, 2021

Venue: The NEC, Birmingham

Website: https://www.subconshow.co.uk/

Subcon is the UK’s premier subcontract manufacturing supply chain show. For over 40 years, the show has continued to deliver high quality content and a variety of UK and international exhibitors. This year, Subcon will be co-located with The Engineer Expo and new for 2021, the very popular Manufacturing Management Show. Join the manufacturing community from the 14-16 September at the NEC, as we reunite in person for the first time in two years!

The Manufacturing Management Show, will bring together a detailed conference agenda delivering sessions led by companies including Make UK and Made in Britain. The conference will allow attendees to gain expert insight and content from their manufacturing peers.

The Engineer Expo keynote theatre will showcase cutting edge innovation and best practice from the worlds of engineering, manufacturing and supply chain management. The expert-led speaking line-up include: BAE Systems, UK Battery Industrialisation Centre and Ricardo.

Visitors will gain free access to all three events, offering unparallel opportunities for learning, networking and engagement.

