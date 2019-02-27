Subcon 2019 opens for registration 

Subcon, the UK’s premier subcontract manufacturing supply chain show has opened for registration. The event will be held 4-6 June 2019, at the NEC and will deliver the contacts, connections and content UK engineering and manufacturing businesses need to forge new partnerships, drive costs down, improve productivity and tackle the challenges of a tumultuous economy.

Visitors will be able to harness new innovations from over 300 world class suppliers to help increase capacity, optimise productivity and improve flexibility. Confirmed already to exhibit include Faro, Lucy Castings, UKF Group, Grenville Engineering, Metpro and Continental Automotive.

New for 2019, visitors will discover the industry superstars of tomorrow in the brand-new Subcon Launchpad and Launchpad Awards. This will feature eight of the UK’s hottest engineering and manufacturing start-ups, showcasing cutting-edge innovation, each of whom will receive a free stand at the show and be entered into the inaugural Launchpad Award.

To submit an entry ahead of the 1st March deadline, please seehttps://www.subconshow.co.uk/exhibit/launchpad-launchpad-awards.

This year Subcon is co-located with The Engineer Expo and the Advanced Manufacturing Show, which will feature on-stand demonstrations of innovative new solutions. The Engineer Conference – which runs alongside all three events – will deliver insight on industry issues, with presentations from industry leaders responsible for some of the UK’s most inspiring and ground-breaking engineering and manufacturing projects.

“This year, amidst challenging economic headwinds, we are dedicated to helping UK engineering and manufacturing businesses harness innovation, forge new partnerships and shape their future business strategies,” said Subcon event director Gordon Kirk.

“From the industry-leading programme of The Engineer Conference to the demonstrations within the Advanced Manufacturing Show and the manufacturing supply chain community that is Subcon, this is all aimed towards one thing – realising business success sooner.”

For further details and to register for this must-attend event, visit http://www.subconshow.co.uk