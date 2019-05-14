Subcon announces Launchpad finalists

The finalists have been selected for the inaugural Launchpad Awards. From a diverse range of entries, the six start-ups chosen are:

Circuitbuilder/MachineWise : An engineering design consultancy which will highlight its use of machine learning to solve real-world problems.

Elements Technology Platforms : A digital developer who will showcase its solutions for the manufacturing industry.

Swim AR: An innovative wearable developer who will be demonstrating its underwater heads-up display for triathletes and swimmers.

Vesta Pack : An IoT start-up that will reveal how businesses can eradicate single-use plastic.

ES Precision : Laser processing and low volume machining specialist who will highlight recent prototyping innovations.

The Data Analysis Bureau: Data science consultants who will focus on how the emerging field of data science is set to change engineering and manufacturing completely.

“There is an undeniable high-technology flavour to a lot of these start-ups,” said Subcon event director Gordon Kirk. “But it is clear they are all grounded in specific, real-world applications. Bringing the latest technology to bear on existing issues is one of the hallmarks of a promising entrepreneurial venture and I am sure we will have a tough time judging the presentations.”

Engineer editor and Launchpad head judge Jon Excell added: “The profile these start-ups will secure and the exposure to engineering leaders and investment decision-makers is invaluable. But most of all, I am excited to see what the future of UK engineering holds and what is being developed right now, in labs and business across the country.”

For further details and to register for this must-attend event, please visit http://www.subconshow.co.uk