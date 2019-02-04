Subcon co-locates with The Engineer Expo and Advanced Manufacturing Show in 2019

Subcon – the UK’s premier manufacturing supply chain show returns 4-6 June at the NEC

2019 set to feature expanded exhibition space as Subcon co-locates with Advanced Manufacturing Show and The Engineer Expo for the first time

Subcon, the UK’s premier subcontract manufacturing supply chain show, has confirmed it will return to the NEC for Subcon 2019, spanning 4-6 June. Now in its 43rd year, Subcon is the must-attend event for subcontract manufacturing professionals looking to source new products and partners.

In a first for the show, Subcon will be co-located with Advanced Manufacturing Show and The Engineer Expo. Over three days, the three events will showcase the complete manufacturing solution, covering design, prototyping and development, contract and subcontract products and services through to machine tools, systems and equipment.

The Engineer Expo is dedicated to the advanced engineering that drives UK manufacturing and design. Building on the calibre of the 2018 programme, 36 free-to-attend sessions will lift the lid on the latest industry developments and the most interesting engineering projects.

Advanced Manufacturing Show is the global platform for next-generation technologies, showcasing innovative solutions that enhance advanced manufacturing performance. Together the three shows will provide a compelling, value-packed event that will enable visitors to not only save time sourcing new partners but also get ahead of the competition with new technologies and services.

“The expo was great to meet suppliers and manufacturers and see what new technologies they had to offer,” said Michael Wilkinson, aerospace engineer, Airbus Operations Ltd, speaking of the 2018 event. “I found it extremely useful and hope to make use of the contacts I have made.”

“Across all industry sectors, businesses looking to source suppliers and secure the right partners to keep them competitive, head to Subcon,” said Gordon Kirk, event director, Subcon. “We are incredibly excited to return to the NEC. We have already decided to expand the exhibition space for 2019 as we co-locate with Advanced Manufacturing Show and The Engineer Expo for the first time.”

Find the latest news here and for more details or to register your interest, please visit https://www.subconshow.co.uk/