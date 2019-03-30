More exhibitors champion the benefits of Subcon

The Subcon show is fast approaching, and with 300 exhibitors now confirmed, many of whom are veterans of the show, the organisers decided to head around the UK to find out why some of the UK’s leading suppliers return to Subcon again and again.

UKF Group

‘Such a diverse range of companies exhibit at Subcon and the location attracts national and international visitors’

– Simon Greenhill

Regina Industries

‘It’s good to see what your competitors are doing, it’s good to see what new equipment and new things are going on’ – Mike Beardmore

Metpro

‘What we enjoy most about Subcon is the calibre of visitors that come through the door’ – Jacob Rudge

Tente Castors