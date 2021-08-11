Subcon Launchpad awards deadline extended

The entry deadline for the 2021 Subcon Launchpad awards has been extended to the 20th August.

Running alongside the Subcon Exhibition (NEC, Birmingham, 14 – 16th September) Launchpad was established to give innovative engineering start-ups and entrepreneurs a platform to share their innovations with thousands of engineering and manufacturing professionals.

Successful shortlisted entries businesses will be given a free stand in the Launchpad area of the Subcon exhibition and will asked to present their innovation on stage to a panel of expert judges.

The ultimate winner will receive a free stand on the main floor at Subcon the following year, as well as PR and marketing support, together worth £10,000.

To qualify, businesses must be under three years old with a product or service that relates to engineering and/or manufacturing.

The winner of the 2019 Launchpad competition was Dr Joe Handsaker from Industry 4.0 start-up Elements Technology. Watch the video below to find out how winning the competition can help transform your business.