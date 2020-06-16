Subcon and MACH to create biggest manufacturing event in a decade

The organisers of Subcon and MACH have joined forces to create the UK’s biggest manufacturing trade show in over 10 years. The partnership will see the two events co-locate once again following previous successful collaborations.

Organised by MTA, MACH will start on 25 January and run for four days. Subcon, which is run by MA Exhibitions, will take place on 26-28 January 2021. Together, the two events will take over eight halls of the NEC in Birmingham and are expected to attract many thousands of visitors.

#EngineeringHeroes: Celebrating our sector’s contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic

Following the impact that Covid-19 has – and continues to have – on the UK manufacturing industry, both organisers decided that, by pooling their resources, expertise and experience, they would be able to better support UK manufacturing and engineering businesses to bounce back as the economy starts to rebuild and we begin to adapt to this ‘new normal’.

Visitors to Subcon and MACH will have free access to a total of 10 events at the NEC that week: The Engineer Expo and Manufacturing Management Show running alongside Subcon; MACH; and Drives & Controls (organised by DFA Media) co-located with Smart Industry Expo, Air-Tech Exhibition, Fluid Power & Systems and Plant & Asset Management.

“By co-locating Subcon with MACH, we want to create a celebration of UK manufacturing and engineering, where we can showcase all of the amazing work that this industry has done in the battle against Covid-19, not just in the UK, but overseas as well,” said Subcon portfolio director Gordon Kirk.

“There are countless heroes who have stepped up to provide support to the frontline, pivoting their businesses at a moment’s notice to build thousands of critical care ventilators, donate hundreds of thousands of face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer and produce kilometres of material for PPE and non-surgical gowns for patients. The extent to which these businesses have come together to help is extraordinary. We plan to celebrate each and every one of them at the event in January.”

“We are delighted to see other complementary shows taking place alongside the week of MACH in January. As the national show for manufacturing and engineering, the chance to bring more of our community together will be a great opportunity to showcase the work done this year and kick start our industry in 2021,” said James Selka, DL, CEO of the MTA.

If you are interested in exhibiting at Subcon, please contact: Gordon.kirk@markallengroup.com