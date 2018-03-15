Subcon partners with Automechanika to give visitors access to both shows with one badge

Centaur Media today announced a unique partnership between Subcon, the defining event in the manufacturing supply chain calendar, and Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s leading exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and vehicle production sector.

The partnership will enable all visitors to benefit from attending both events by registering just once for their visitor badge. The two leading events make for a comprehensive day out for all engineers and are set to take place from 5-7 June 2018 at the NEC in Birmingham.

More than 4,500 visitors from aerospace, automotive, defence, electronics, energy, materials, oil and gas and rail sectors will attend Subcon this year to do business with over 400 exhibitors. The best of British manufacturing will be on display alongside a six-stream, 36-session conference programme, all designed to help UK manufacturers increase their competitive advantage in 2018 and beyond.

Over 500 exhibitors will connect with more than 12,000 visitors at the 2018 Automechanika Birmingham trade exhibition including the likes of Robert Bosch Ltd, Magal & Arlington, TR Fastenings, Schmidt Light Metals, COBA Plastics, Pritex, Keyence, Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions, DIT, Igus, DJJ Engineering and many others. The event will bring a raft of new initiatives, including a facilitated meetings programme to match the needs of visitors with exhibitors, a Motorsport Valley Innovation feature presented by the MIA, a MIA pavilion and the established SMMT events; Open Forum and Meet the Buyer. The event will also host expert speakers and Tomorrow’s Mobility a feature showcasing connected and autonomous technologies.

Gordon Kirk, Event Director, Subcon said: “This partnership will add tremendous value to Subcon and Automechanika Birmingham visitors alike. Frictionless entrance to both events will enable visitors to get access to a wider range of best practice ideas, industry-leading content and powerful networking.”

Simon Albert, Event Director, Automechanika Birmingham added: “Both Subcon and Automechanika Birmingham have established reputations in industry as trusted events that deliver huge value for engineers. As organisers, we understand that by making it easier for visitors to access both events by registering only for one will only increase the return on the investment of time that visitors make.”

Visitors can register at www.subconshow.co.uk.