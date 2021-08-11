Subcon speaker profile: building a sustainable electric motor

In the first of a series of videos profiling speakers at September 2021’s Subcon Conference, James Widmer, CEO of Advanced Electric Machines talks about his organisation’s efforts to produce the world’s most sustainable electric motors
James Widmer will be talking at The Engineer’s Subcon conference which runs alongside the Subcon Show, The Engineer Expo and the Manufacturing Management Show at the NEC, Birmingham from 14th – 16th September
REGISTER NOW TO ATTEND SUBCON 2021
Advanced Electric Machines was the winner of the Automotive Category and the Grand Prix award at The Engineer’s 2019 Collaborate to Innovate Awards. Find out more about the company’s technology below.
C2I 2019: UK developed magnet-free electric motor ready for the road