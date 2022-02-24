Subcon, The Engineer Expo and Manufacturing Management Show 7-9 June 2022 | NEC, Birmingham

Subcon is confirmed to return from 7-9 June 2022 at the NEC, Birmingham. Join the sector in-person as the show celebrates 45 years as the UK’s leading subcontract manufacturing supply chain show.

Following the success of last year’s event, Subcon, The Engineer Expo and Manufacturing Management Show are back bigger and better than ever before! With over 4000 visitors attending and more than 200 exhibitors to discover, together the three co-located shows will provide the sector with unbeatable face-to-face networking, the latest innovations and the very best business solutions. This year will also see the return of international suppliers, extra networking facilities and an all new Supply Chain Theatre! Visitors will benefit from free and unrestricted access to all three shows.

Alongside the exhibition, there will also be three conference theatres running in parallel, The Engineer Theatre, Manufacturing Management Theatre and the all new Supply Chain Theatre. Together they will provide visitors with high quality content, case-study led discussions and best practice to apply directly to their businesses. Previous speaking companies have included, AE Aerospace, BAE Systems, Make UK, HP, PwC and many more!

Subcon remains the premier event for subcontract manufacturers and engineers that are looking to do business in person and reconnect with their peers. Together with The Engineer Expo and Manufacturing Management Show, Subcon will deliver the best suppliers, latest innovations and practical advice to help build new partnerships and optimise business strategies.

Visit to the website to find out more information on visiting the show as well as exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.

