Sustainababble and the circular economy

What might the future look like for manufacturing when we have to take sustainability more seriously? Stuart Nathan puts on his thinking cap. It’s a straw trilby, if you’re interested.
Is sustainability sustainable? I don’t mean the concept itself. At a time when we are supposed to be on the lookout for runaway growth in all sorts of environmental markers, one thing that is definitely growing exponentially is the use of buzzwords, and that threatens to rob them of their meaning and their force.
At an event organised by design and production software major Dassault Systemes yesterday (2nd July), keynote speaker James Woudhuysen, a physicist turned futurologist and commentator, noted that Gordon Moore, originator of the Moore’s Law axiom, never actually proposed a law or used the word exponential in his original paper, but use of the word exponential has certainly increased exponentially.
Dassault’s event was about sustainable industry, and explored the implications of the term. The changes that true sustainability will require from industry are profound and go beyond buzzwords. While talk of “sustainable people” might be pure sustainababble, to borrow an irresistible term from Woudhuysen, it’s worth thinking about what a truly sustainable vision of industry would be.
It would take product stewardship to a level so far unseen. Since the Industrial Revolution, the model for manufacturing industries has been to buy raw materials, convert them into finished products (almost always involving a supply chain on the way, and industrial tiers of subcontractors and suppliers) and then sell them at a profit. And there the chain ends. If we are to think sustainably – that is, ensuring that the pool of usable raw materials is not permanently depleted – then we will have to adapt that business model so that manufacturers can still make a profit when they return the materials to the supply chain and render any hazardous aspects of them harmless.
It might be that the recycling aspect of the “circular economy” would fall to a new industrial sector, but the way the Western economy works, that sector would still have to generate a profit for its investors (it might work differently in regions with a different economic model, such as China). But as the feeling at a political and public level is that the manufacturer should take responsibility for recycling, there would have to be some sort of transaction between manufacturer and recycler.
This raises an interesting question. Who is the manufacturer? Let’s take a seemingly trivial example. If I go to Marks & Spencer’s and buy a ready meal, I’m going to be left with some plastic packaging. In the interests of sustainability, that needs to be recycled. Who is the manufacturer of that material? M&S, the company that supplied it with the packaging the first place, or the chemical company that made the plastic? Whatever the answer is, the manufacturer is not going to directly handle the resulting material themselves because it becomes municipal waste from a variety of producers.
Let’s take a slightly more complex example. Jaguar Land Rover, to pick a manufacturer at random, builds a car. It’s made mainly from metals (largely aluminium, in JLR’s case) which are highly recyclable. At the end of its life, having passed through the hands of several owners (and JLR will most likely not have been involved in those transfers) it needs to be recycled. Many of its components will have been made by companies in JLR’s supply chain, and that origin will have been captured as part of its business processes. Will JLR have to become a reverse distributor, taking responsibility somehow for returning those components back to their origin for disposal and recycling? Or will another business process have to be developed?
This is even more complex than it seems. I’m indebted to friend of The Engineer Prof Mark Miodownik of UCL for a couple of thought-provoking examples. The touchscreen devices which so many of us have incorporated into our everyday lives depend for their function on the extraordinary properties of one element: indium. Touchscreens will not work without indium tin oxide, a transparent conductor. No other element has those properties; and indium is quite scarce.
Most of it comes from China as a byproduct of zinc mining, and at the rates we are producing touchscreen electronic devices we only have enough for the next couple of decades. Now, you and I could probably do without our touchscreens, but in the developing world touchscreen phones are the primary means of accessing the Internet, and farmers, fishermen and small manufacturers depend on them for getting the best price for their produce. Somebody is going to have to seriously work on a process for recovering and recycling the indium from end-of-life touchscreens.
The aerospace industry is one that is probably more familiar to most Engineer readers, and it has a similar problem. Low-cost flying (for all that it is a contributor to climate change) is a result of the development of more fuel-efficient engines that operate at much higher temperatures than those of a few decades ago. That fuel efficiency is a direct result of the extraordinary heat resistant properties of rhenium, a component of the nickel super alloys from which jet engine turbine blades are made. Guess what? Rhenium is also quite scarce. It’s one of the rarest elements in the Earth’s crust; 70 percent of all annual production goes into terbine blades (the rest is used in industrial catalysis and already recycled), and we’re going to run out of it at current rates of production. Are jet engine manufacturers going to have to build rhenium recovery into their business models to keep operating?
Questions like these are one reason that some people are seriously thinking about space mining. Elements are produced in the cosmic forges of supernovas, and they don’t just exist on Earth. There might be deposits on the moon – especially if the moon originated from a collision with the young Earth relatively soon after the formation of the solar system – and they will certainly exist inside asteroids. But the cost and complexity of going to find them, extracting them and bringing them back to Earth is certainly not going to be economic in anything like the foreseeable future, and so turning the industries that produce them into part of the circular economy is probably the only practical solution.
So what is a sustainable person? Is it somebody who can work out how industry can continue to operate on anything like its current economic model while taking these factors into consideration? Is it somebody who can adapt and learn new skills that don’t currently exist to handle such processes? Is it somebody who can cope with the changes to a way of life we have come to take for granted as the iron laws of elemental properties and abundance in the Earth’s crust take hold? Or is that so much sustainababble?
We going to have to find out. These are interesting times – and I should point out that the ancient Chinese who coined the expression “May you live in interesting times” meant it as a curse. I prefer to see it as a challenge, and I hope that engineers do too.
It sounds like the dawn of an entirely new and exciting sector of jobs. As horse buggy manufacturers continue to go out of business, this could be a boon to job creation. This is a great article.
A great article.
Thank Stuart for pointing out a critical gap.
I find this as an opportunity that is really exciting. I find more and more of my students engaging in these conversations which I love to see. I’m going to use this in my classes. A question for you and your readers. From a supply chain perspective, and in the main, do you think we will have to create brand new supply chains to move successfully into the circular economy? Or can we adapt existing supply chains?
I have long seen the word “Sustainability” as an excuse for lazy thinking, as noted in the article it is used in the media to justify anything. The natural supply / demand side of sustainability should be able to cope but needs regulations to ensure that the right costs are applied to the right wastage stream. Thus, the disposable food wrapping (and even wasted food therein) are taxed very lightly at present and there is little incentive to recycle or avoid wastage.
The real implication of wastage is litter, increased waste treatment and disposal costs and sometimes loss of a valuable asset. “Sustainability” is used instead of “good-housekeeping” and “common sense” to try to make reducing wastage and poor economic evaluation of this seem scientifically based. Look at the reduction in plastic bag usage since charges were imposed: this simple, sensible bit of conservation took years longer than it ought to have taken.
Great article. We must start embedding the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals in ALL learning at every level so that future generations can ‘join up the dots’.
I have thought of this with respect to “Carbon Tax”.
One way for a country to reduce it’s carbon footprint in to stop making anything and purchase it from another country so it hits their statistics.
The irony is that this trend is closing comparatively efficient western factories and increasing production in the more polluting “Third World” (they probably also cleared a patch of forest for that factory).
The solution would be to make it a “Carbon Added Tax”, so that if you purchase an item from a polluting company, you are also “buying” the pollution. If you do a bit more (say put it into an assembly) then export it, you add your pollution to the bill and “sell” the pollution to someone else. At present you have no visibility of how pollution your suppliers, supplier’s supplier is, but the “Carbon Added” approach would immediately bring it into focus.
This would only marginally reduce the shift of manufacturing from west to east, but it would make people choose the cleaner of the Third World options available.
The same could be applied to plastic and rhenium. So the end user has purchased the pollution of the plastic and the shortage of the rhenium. If he buys a clear high density plastic that is easy to recycle and gives it to a recycling centre, his plastic pollution debt is cancelled. If it can’t be recycled (low density material or stuck to something else from which it can’t be separated or soiled) the debt stays with the end user.
The same is true with the rhenium.
In the aircraft industry the end user is the passenger.
The aircraft industry try to make their products reliable, but other products (such as televisions and washing machines) have built in obsolescence. This is probably the biggest cause of global pollution.
There are two ways it could end. One is for the government to force manufactures to provide a (free) 10 year guarantee. The other would be if the World switch to renting washing machines and televisions from the manufacturer. Then it would be in the manufactures interest to make things reliable, rather than unreliable.
Consumers are unlikely to choose renting spontaneously, but a “pollution added tax” might sway them in that direction.
The circular economy requires new mindsets at every level.
If we look at the JLR and aerospace cases being at the more complex end of the spectrum, this topic has to become a central part of the management process, but governments will also have to be seriously involved.
At the product owner level (JLR, Airbus) every component will have to be designed for a high level of re-cycling with the responsibility of each member of the supply chain identified and signed up to the re-manufacturing process as an integral part of the supply contract.
If the re-manufacture of a components cannot be guaranteed the design should be changed even if this might mean reduced performance or increased cost. End of product life will also need to be handled.
The green-house gas emissions for the complete manufacturing and distribution process will need to be continuously monitored with point of sale tax added for goods for which appropriate documentation and guarantees are not available.
This may well reduce the demand or change the supply-chain – for instance local supply may become more competitive.
Sound drastic? Perhaps, but with good PLM, manufacturing and maintenance systems this is achievable, but the design process has to be seriously re-thought.
@Ian Downie makes some interesting points! I wonder if anyone has anything to add on the sustainability of the “sharing economy”, or what could be added to this discussion from that angle?
Would it be feasible to rent such things as packaging?
Perhaps something like this article (https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/new-path-to-market-for-flow-batteries-rent-an-electrolyte) suggests where manufacturers ‘rent’ scarce elements (in this case, redox flow battery manufacturers renting the vanadium involved) could be feasible, especially with rare elements.
I am also curious how long it is before someone suggests using blockchain to track components in a circular economy….
At the other end of the spectrum to those rare elements (and I could add helium to the list) are those so abundant that NOT recycling may be the more sustainable option – e.g. aluminium comprises 8.6% of the earth’s crust. If it costs more in financial, energy and carbon emission terms to recover every last tiny scrap of foil from rubbish than production of virgin material from ore, landfilling it is (perhaps) the true environmental option. And plastic waste (may) best be ‘recycled’ in an energy-from-waste incinerator because, let’s face it, we’ll stop burning petroleum-based fuels long before we run out of crude oil as a feedstock …
Alumiunium smelting requires huge amounts of electrcity and bauxite mines aren’t environmenmtally-friendly. The balance between production of virgin metal and recovery from scrap is likely to be complex.
Excellent article and highly worthwhile discussion. Finding a sustainable state for the whole biosphere and for human civilization is the greatest challenge ever faced by humans, we have to embrace it and win. Failure will be catastrophic. I am not for failure, not at this scale and consequence, so let’s work on the challenge.
Of course, it’s super exciting to do an industrial revolution in one or two decades (there are no 3 centuries available as for the previous ones). Everything needs to change fundamentally, starting with the economy, which has to be put back in its nested place in human society, which in turn has to be nested in the ultimate life supporting system: the Earth’s biosphere.
What are the constraints against we have to optimize our economic and social spheres? The systemic constraint is that we live on a finite planet and, sorry space fans, there is no planet B, neither for us to move to or for us to “develop”, mine, trash, etc.
Here is the situation on chemical elements availability, which helps answer some of the trade-offs to be made between virgin, reused, recycled materials. Costs, at least the way they are determined in our current economic model, are of little value, as they leave out the most relevant costs, what the economists nonchalantly call “negative externalities”.
https://www.euchems.eu/euchems-periodic-table/
https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/greenchemistry/research-innovation/endangered-elements.html