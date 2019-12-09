SUV sales undermining UK’s low carbon transport plans

Demand for SUVs (sports utility vehicles) is threatening attempts to clean up the UK transport sector according to a report published by the UK Energy Research Centre.
The report, which calls for immediate action to reduce the sales of larger cars, notes that over the past four years there have been 1.8 million SUV sales, compared to a total of 47 thousand for battery electric vehicles (BEV). In 2018, SUVs accounted for 21.2 per cent of new car sales, up from 13.5 per cent just three years earlier.
SUVs are larger and heavier than a standard car, emitting about a quarter more CO2 than a medium-size car and nearly four times more than a medium-sized battery electric vehicle. Assuming the majority of these SUVs will be on UK roads for at least a decade, it is estimated the extra cumulative emissions to total around 8.2 million tons of CO2 .
The reasons for the increase in the number of SUVs require further research. They are likely to be a product of attractive car financing packages which divert attention from running costs. In 2018, over 90 per cent of all private new car registrations in the UK were purchased using finance products such as Personal Contract Purchase (PCP).
Commenting on the report Professor Jillian Anable, UKERC co-director, called on government to enact a strong set of regulations to transform the entire car market towards ultra-low carbon rather than focusing solely on the uptake of electric vehicles. “The rapid uptake of unnecessarily large and energy-consuming vehicles just in the past few years makes a mockery of UK policy efforts towards the ‘Road to Zero’,” she said.
The report makes a number of recommendations including more ambitious policies to support renewable energy generation, increased investment in local energy systems, and a clear plan for upgrading UK housing stocks. It also calls for the phase-out of fossil-fuelled vehicles to be brought forward to 2030.
How bad an SUV is does depend on how its being used (and driven). There are also large and smaller SUV so categorizing the all as worse is wrong, the smaller ones are not much worse than a standard saloon.
Some are also electric or hybrid, some still are diesel which is a lot better in terms of CO2.
Plus given the state of the UK road – and SUV makes a sensible choice!!!
As an aside but related topic, its not the car population we need to be worried about but the growth of the human population in this country and worldwide that impacts on CO2 emissions and the environment.
Unfortunately, the SUV market is one which thrives on the vanity of the car driving population.
Image is more important to some, rather than the impact their purchase will have on the environment.
I have even heard people say that they have an SUV because they feel safer.
Rather than improve their driving skills they would prefer to waste money on a vehicle approaching the size of a small lorry.
Government must penalise such polluting attitudes in order to achieve its aim.
My wife drives an SUV because being disabled she cannot get the same comfort and accessibility from a ‘standard’ car. Many are too low to the ground making it extremely difficult to get in or out for a disabled person. When these cars finally catch up in terms of battery performance etc then hopefully they will not be demonised in this way.
SUVs have been pushed by the car industry and “made fashionable” because they make a LOT more money on them compared with a small or medium sized car. Especially when they make the base model rather mediocre and charge for every conceivable upgrade possible.
Perhaps if the incoming government (any colour) spent a bit more of the £30 billion tax revenue from the motorist on road maintenance, people wouldn’t feel the need to buy cars designed for off road use to ride over the potholes with a degree of comfort …
You’ve hit the nail on the head there Brian, the spread of the human parasite is the biggest threat to the planet that I can see as well !.
Now, the solution to controlling population growth should be an interesting topic to follow !.
Yet another report aimed at penalising the everyday motorist without the merest mention of the affect on CO2 emissions of heavy goods vehicles. It would be interesting to know what proportion of CO2 is produced by these leviathans.
About 17 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions from road vehicles, but only 5 per cent of vehicle miles, according to the Department for Transport.
Cars have never been bought by many people on the basis of need but on the grounds of vanity. Hence programmes like Top Gear exist and people like Clarkson saying silly things attracts has such a following. Put a name like Mustang to car and it has instant worshipers! That’s human nature for you.