Swansea carbon capture research receives funding

Swansea University’s Energy Safety Research Institute has received nearly £30,000 funding from the UK Carbon Capture and Storage Research Centre.

Led by Dr Enrico Andreoli, the team at ESRI is researching new materials for carbon capture from industrial processes. The ESRI delivers research across energy and energy safety-related disciplines including renewable energy, hydrogen, carbon capture and new oil and gas technologies.

Working alongside the University of Pisa and Immaterial Ltd, ESRI plans to use the funding to scale up materials in the lab and will test these in industrial settings through the £11.5m Welsh government and European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)-funded Reducing Industrial Carbon Emissions (RICE) project. RICE aims to drive forward new technologies for reducing emissions from Welsh industry and is delivered in partnership with South Wales University.

The UK Carbon Capture and Storage Research Centre (UKCCSRC) has supported a number of new projects to help meet net zero targets. Funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), the UKCCSRC is a partnership of eleven UK academic partner institutions.

This latest funding follows a series of industry and regulator-led workshops to identify gaps where fast-track research projects could make the most impact.

Dr Andreoli said: “We are delighted to have received funding from the UKCCSRC, it is a unique opportunity to demonstrate the lab scale up of the fluorinated MOF, evaluate approaches to monolith manufacturing and test its dynamic carbon capture performance.”

UKCCSRC board chair Jeremy Carey added that the relatively early-stage projects are seeing a ‘high level of industry engagement’, and that the UKCCSRC is excited to see the impact of research outcomes.