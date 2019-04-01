Make your voice heard in the largest industry-wide salary survey of its kind

Last year, in our fourth annual engineering salary survey, we asked UK engineers from across industry to tell us how they felt about their jobs and how much they get paid.

With almost 3000 engineers from across 11 sectors of UK industry taking part, the survey provided an illuminating picture of life in engineering, from levels of job satisfaction and how pay and benefits in some sectors differ to others, to the number of women in the profession and how their earnings compare to those of their male colleagues.

Key findings last year included signs that engineering salaries are stagnating, a worrying widening of the gender pay gap, and growing concerns over the impact of Brexit on job security. You can read the full report of our 2018 survey here.

It will be interesting to see what has changed, what has remained the same, when we sit down to analyse the results of the 2019 survey, which you can take part in here.

As with last year, not only will your feedback make a valuable contribution to our ongoing coverage of this important issue, but your answers will also be fed into our online salary benchmarking tool, which you will be able to use to see how your salary compares with that of your peers.

The full results of the 2019 Salary Survey, which we are running in partnership with technical recruitment specialist CBS Butler, will be revealed in June 2019.

To take part, and to enter a draw to win a £250 voucher for a retailer of your choice, click here:

All data collected will be aggregated and all information you may provide will remain totally anonymous.

